‘Sticky Bomb’ A New Weapon That Has Found Its Way In Terror Ranks Due To Its Cost And Portability

On Sunday, alert forces shot down drone from across Pakistan after it entered India in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

The security forces after shooting down the drone found it laced with ‘sticky bombs’—considered as a new threat by agencies from across the border.

Here is all about is ‘sticky bomb’ and why is it considered dangerous by security agencies:

‘Sticky bombs’ or magnetic bombs can be attached to a vehicle, while it can be remotely denoted or set off by timers, mentions a report in The Indian Express.

Sticky bombs unlike remote control sticky bombs, have a timer of about 5-10 minutes, which gives the attacker enough time to flee.

There have been instances where terrorists have used sticky bombs on the vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir. The latest instance, as per The Indian Express was in J&K’s Kathua district, where a sticky bomb was attached to the fuel tank of the bus.

Emergence of ‘Sticky Bombs’

These ‘sticky bombs’ found their emergence from war-torn Afghanistan, where militants were using them against US Army, before last year’s Taliban takeover.

Besides, ‘sticky bomb’ is also cheap. It is a hit among terrorists, due to its portability and cost making.

There have been several instances when a sticky bomb has been used in India by terrorists.

In April this year, the sticky bomb was detected at Sidhra Bypass near Jammu outskirts.

In August 2021, the security forces seized sticky bombs from a man in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch.

In February 2012, it was found in Samba.

In February 2012, sticky bomb was used in the attack outside Israeli embassy in New Delhi.