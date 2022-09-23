Friday, Sep 23, 2022
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagat Meeting Muslim Clerics An Effect Of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Claims Congress

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met Muslim leaders on Thursday. He visited a mosque and a madrasa in Delhi to meet the chief cleric of AIIO, Dr Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, who called the RSS chief 'Father of the Nation'.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses a gathering.(File photo)
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses a gathering.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 8:44 am

Congress leader Gourav Vallabh on Thursday claimed that the meeting of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagat with the All India Imam Organization (AIIO) president is the effects of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. He further asked the RSS chief to join Gandhi's movement to unite India. 

Speaking to reporters, Vallabh said that in 15 days, since the Yatra commenced, a BJP spokesperson said '(Nathuram) Godse Murdabad' on television. "Mohan Bhagwat went to the house of a person of another religion. This is the impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra," he added. 

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met Muslim leaders on Thursday. He visited a mosque and a madrasa in Delhi to meet the chief cleric of AIIO, Dr Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, who called the RSS chief "the Father of the Nation".

According to a report by ANI, Bhagwat stayed inside the Madrasa for about an hour and met the teacher and the children.
 

Addressing the media, Vallabh said, "We would like to urge Mohan Bhagwat that if this 15-day yatra has had such an impact on you, you should participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra for an hour and walk with Rahul Gandhi with a tricolour in hand."

Commenting on similar lines, Congress leader Pawan Khera tweeted, "It has only been 15 days since the Bharat Jodo Yatra has started and BJP spokesperson started saying "Godse Murdabad", ministers have become concerned over the hatred spread through the media and Bhagwat has reached out to imams. Let's see what happens next."

