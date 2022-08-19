Friday, Aug 19, 2022
'Partha Chatterjee Was Cancer, Had To Be Cut Off': TMC Leader Against Former Bengal Minister

TMC leader and the chairman of the New Barrackpore municipality, Prabir Saha said that Partha Chatterjee had erred, hence the party cut him off. 

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee
West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 6:06 pm

Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who has been jailed following a series of Enforcement Directorate (ED) at multiple locations in Kolkata, was 'cancer' for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), said a TMC leader, according to multiple media reports. 

Addressing a public gathering, TMC leader and the chairman of the New Barrackpore municipality, Prabir Saha, said, "Partha Chatterjee was cancer (for the party). Hence, he was cut off from the body. Whenever there is cancer in any part of the body, it is taken out of the body, The case is quite similar with Partha," a report by ABP quotes. 

He further said that Chatterjee had erred, hence the party cut him off. 

The speech of Saha has reportedly gone viral on social media. 

Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee have been arrested after the ED recovered Rs 50 crore in cash along with jewellery from Arpita's flats. Chatterjee has been allegedly involved in the West Bengal Teacher's Recruitment scam. 

 

