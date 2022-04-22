Friday, Apr 22, 2022
‘Looking Forward To Meet My Friend’: Boris Johnson On Meeting With PM Modi

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on a two day visit to India and is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK PM Boris Johnson.(File photo) Narendra Modis Twitter account

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 9:20 am

Ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his excitement to meet the former in New Delhi on Friday.

In a tweet, Johnson said he is looking forward to meet Modi. 

Johnson is on a two day visit to India.

Earlier, on Thursday during his Gujarat visit, Johnson said he is glad to see the “fruits of the incredible partnership between the UK and our friends in India”. 

