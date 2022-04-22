‘Looking Forward To Meet My Friend’: Boris Johnson On Meeting With PM Modi

Ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his excitement to meet the former in New Delhi on Friday.

Looking forward to meeting with my friend @NarendraModi today in New Delhi.



From climate change to energy security to defence, the partnership of our democracies is vital as the world faces growing threats from autocratic states. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 22, 2022

In a tweet, Johnson said he is looking forward to meet Modi.

Johnson is on a two day visit to India.

It’s been a real pleasure to be in Gujarat today to see the fruits of the incredible partnership between the UK and our friends in India.



Today we have confirmed more than £1 billion in new investments between our two great countries, creating almost 11,000 new jobs in the UK. pic.twitter.com/dvR0OG775n — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 21, 2022

Earlier, on Thursday during his Gujarat visit, Johnson said he is glad to see the “fruits of the incredible partnership between the UK and our friends in India”.