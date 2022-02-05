 J&K: 2 Lashkar Ultras Killed As Encounter Broke Out Between Security Forces & Militants In Srinagar

Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
According to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, one of the killed terrorists Ikhlaq Hajam was involved in recent killing of HC Ali Mohd at Hassanpora Anantnag.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 8:38 am

Police on Saturday confirmed killng of two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the police officials, security forces launched a cordon and search operation during the night after being tipped off on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Zakura locality of the city,

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated and an encounter broke out. Two militants have been killed, the official said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the ultras belonged to The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow of the LeT.

One of the terrorists was involved in the killing of a head constable, Ali Mohammad Ganie, in Anantnag on January 29.

"Two terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF neutralised by Srinagar Police. One of the killed terrorists Ikhlaq Hajam was involved in recent killing of HC Ali Mohd at Hassanpora Anantnag," the IGP Kashmir said on Twitter.

Incriminating materials, including two pistols, were recovered from the site of the encounter, Kumar added.

