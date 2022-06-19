Sunday, Jun 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

'Insult' To Hindu Gods: Congress Leader's House Attacked In Karnataka

Based on a complaint from Hindu organisations, the police have registered a case against the leader for making the comments with the intention of creating enmity between religions and breaching peace in society.

'Insult' To Hindu Gods: Congress Leader's House Attacked In Karnataka
'Insult' To Hindu Gods

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Jun 2022 11:18 am

Unidentified miscreants attacked the house of Congress IT cell secretary V Shylaja Amarnath at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district in protest against the ‘derogatory’ remarks on Hindu Gods allegedly made by her through social media, police said. Based on a complaint from Hindu organisations, the police have registered a case against the leader for making the comments with the intention of creating enmity between religions and breaching peace in society.

The miscreants who vandalised the house of Shylaja, smashed the window panes and sprayed black ink on the walls on Saturday. The lawyer has lodged a complaint with the police in this connection. Police reached Shylaja’s house and conducted an inspection. Investigation is on, the sources said.
Meanwhile, right wing outfits Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal (BD) strongly condemned the leader’s alleged insulting remarks on Sri Rama, Lord Hanuman and Goddess Sita through the Clubhouse platform in a programme at 9 pm on June 16. 

Related stories

IAF Lays Down Criteria For Inducting Agniveers Amid Nationwide Agnipath Protests

PM Narendra Modi To Lead Yoga Event At Mysuru Palace In Karnataka On Yoga Day

Karnataka: Students Stranded In School Due To Flood, Rescued


(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Hindu God Congress Leader Karnataka V Shylaja Amarnath Congress IT Cell Secretary Vishwa Hindu Parishad Social Media Bajrang Dal Sri Rama Lord Hanuman Goddess Sita Protests
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

NED Vs IND, FIH Pro League 2021-22: India Go Down To Netherlands In Shoot-Out - Highlights

NED Vs IND, FIH Pro League 2021-22: India Go Down To Netherlands In Shoot-Out - Highlights

Two Killed, Seven Injured In Blasts In Sikh Gurdwara In Afghanistan's Kabul

Two Killed, Seven Injured In Blasts In Sikh Gurdwara In Afghanistan's Kabul