'Drink Alcohol, Smoke Weed But...': BJP MP Janardan Mishra On Importance Of Saving Water

BJP MP Janardan Mishra.
BJP MP Janardan Mishra. Facebook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 12:16 pm

BJP MP Janardan Mishra said people can indulge in "alcohol, tobacco and weed" while apprising an audience of the importance of water during a recent event in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa. 

While delivering a speech, the MP said, "Drink alcohol, chew tobacco, smoke weed or smell thinner and solution but understand the importance of water."

Speaking at the water conservation event, the MP said that lands are drying up and running out of water and people were emptying groundwater by digging borewells and tube wells.

 

He stressed the need to replenish groundwater and invest in water conservation. “If you use more water and do not let water seep into groundwater, the future generation will be left with no water," reports India Today. 

The report further quoted him saying, "Waste your money wherever you want, but investing in water conservation should be a priority."

