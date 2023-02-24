Friday, Feb 24, 2023
'Congress Used Northeast As ATM...': PM Modi Addresses Rally Ahead Of Nagaland Polls

Addressing a rally in the Chumoukedima district, PM Narendra Modi added that the Congress leaders used the northeast as ATM, and siphoned off money meant for the region's development.

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 11:52 am

Addressing a poll rally in Chumoukedima district on Friday to campaign for the February 27 Nagaland assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country doesn't run by distrusting its own people but having faith in them.

He further added that the Congress leaders used the northeast as ATM, and siphoned off money meant for the region's development.

"BJP with the help of technology, has curbed corruption in the north-east. Under PM Kissan Saman Nidhi scheme, people are getting money directly in their bank accounts," said PM Modi at the joint public rally of the BJP-NDPP ahead of the Nagaland Assembly elections.

He lauded the people of Tripura for helping the administration conduct a violence-free election.

"After so many years, there were no poll-related violence incidents in Tripura. This is because of the BJP government," he said.

Announcing Modi's visit, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said visits by important BJP leaders to the poll-bound state shows the party's concern for Nagaland 's future and its relation with the  Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Nagaland on 27 February 2023 to elect all 60 members of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 2 March 2023.
 

