Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

'Chaiwale Ka Baap Diyawala': Why 'Boycott Cadbury' Is Trending On Twitter

The ad features a lamp seller named Damodar who apparently is struggling to make ends meet. It ends with a customer gifting him a box of Cadbury Celebrations chocolates as a Diwali present. 

Why the new Cadbury Diwali ad is being trolled on Twitter
Why the new Cadbury Diwali ad is being trolled on Twitter Screengrab/Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 2:57 pm

Diwali is over but controversies surrounding Diwali advertisements refuses to die down with another ad now facing the brunt of public boycott, this time for featuring a man named 'Damodar which many have seen as an insult to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the row over Aamir Khan-Kiara Advani's ad for AU Small Finance Bank which was slammed by certain sections of Indians for being "anti-Hindu", internet users have found yet another advertisement to pan - the new Cadbury Diwali ad. The ad features a lamp seller named Damodar who apparently is struggling to make ends meet. It ends with a customer gifting him a box of Cadbury Celebrations chocolates as a Diwali present. 

The ad seems to have enraged many on the internet, including a certain VHP leader, Prachi Sadhvi, who took to Twitter to point out how the ad was actually an allusion to Narendra Modi's father Damodar Modi. She and others claimed that the ad intended to show Modi's family background in poor light.

"Have you carefully observed Cadbury chocolate's advertisement on TV channels? The poor shopless lamp seller is Damodar. This is done to show someone with PM Narendra Modi's father's name in poor light. Chaiwale ka baap diyewala. Shame on Cadbury Company". 


The claim has led to some hilarious memes and responses on the microblogging platform: 

Yet others pointed out how "insidious propaganda" can lead to misinformation. 


This is not the first time that brands in India are facing backlash over advertisements launched during Diwali. 

Last year, the clothing brand Fab India had to give vehement clarifications after its ‘Jashnn-e-Riwaz’ ad campaign for a clothing line launched around Diwali was dubbed “anti-Hindu”. The company later said that the was not for its Diwali collection after trolls attacked the company for using Urdu words like “Jashn” to signify the Hindu festival of Diwali.

Related stories

Of Feminist Diwali Ads And 'Anti-Hindu' Brands: Audience As Judge And Jury

Kiara Advani-Aamir Khan Advertisement Controversy: Celebs And Brands Who've Faced Similar Controversies

Before that, Tanishq had to pull down a Diwali ad featuring actresses Nina Gupta, Shayani Gupta, Nimrat Kaur and Alaya F due to outrage over Shayani Gupta’s message to celebrate a “cracker free” Diwali. Netizens claimed the ad unfairly attacked Hindu festivals. 

Tags

National Cadbury Boycott Ad Controversy Advertisement Narendra Modi Trolling
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Tom Hanks Reveals That He Felt Like An Idiot After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes

Tom Hanks Reveals That He Felt Like An Idiot After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022