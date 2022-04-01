Friday, Apr 01, 2022
‘Celebrate Exams As Festivals’: PM Modi To Students In ‘Pariskha Pe Charcha’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said the National Education Policy has been wholeheartedly welcomed by every section of country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice to students.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 12:37 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with students during the annual “Pariskha Pe Charcha”, and advised them to celebrate exams as festivals.  

“This is my favourite programme but due to Covid I couldn't meet you. This gives me special happiness as I am meeting you after a long time,” PM Modi told the audience at the Talkatora Stadium here drawing a loud round of applause. 

 “Who is tense? You or your parents? There are more people here whose parents are tensed. If we make exams a festival it will feel vibrant,” he said.  

To a query, the prime minister said the National Education Policy has been wholeheartedly welcomed by every section of country.

Kenny Patel from Gujarat’s Vadodara asked how can one complete syllabus along with proper revision and also get proper sleep. 

 “Why are you scared? It's not the first time you are taking exams. Now you are reaching the last mile. You have crossed the entire ocean why are you scared of sinking on the shore?” the PM responded.  

Pariksha Pe Charcha is being organised for the last four years by the Eduation Ministry's Department of School Education and Literacy.

The first three editions of PPC were held in Delhi in an interactive town-hall format. The fourth edition was held online on April 7 last year.(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Narendra Modi Pariskha Pe Charcha Examinations Students Festivals COVID-19 Gujarat Vadodra Education Ministry Talkatora Stadium
