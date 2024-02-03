A devotee Yemanja holds a flower as an offering for the sea goddess in the waters of Arpoador beach during the annual celebration of the deity, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Yemanja Devotees Across Rio de Janeiro And Uruguay Honor Sea Goddess With Offerings And Prayers
Devotees in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Montevideo, Uruguay, gather annually to honor Yemanja, the African sea goddess. From flower offerings in Rio's Arpoador Beach to candle-lit rituals in Ramirez Beach, worshippers pay homage to this revered deity with reverence and tradition.
A miniature boat in honor of the African sea goddess Yemanja floats in the waters of Ramirez beach in Montevideo, Uruguay. Worshippers visit the beach on Yemanja's feast day, bearing candles, flowers, honey and fruit to honor the deity.
Devotees pray on the shore of Arpoador beach, during the annual celebration honoring the goddess of the sea Yemanja, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
A devotee of Yemanja wades into the waters of Arpoador beach bearing a basket of flowers to offer the sea goddess during the annual celebration of the deity, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
A devotee of Yemanja offers sparkling cider to the sea goddess during the annual celebration of the deity, in the waters of Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
A devotee of the sea goddess Yemanja prays during the annual celebration of the deity, in the waters of Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
A devotee of Yemanja wades into the waters of Arpoador beach bearing a basket of flowers to offer the sea goddess during the annual celebration of the deity, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
A devotee takes part in a ritual honoring the African sea goddess Yemanja, along the shore of Ramirez beach, in Montevideo, Uruguay. Worshippers visit the beach on Yemanja's feast day, bearing candles, flowers, honey and fruit to honor the deity.
A devotee wades into the waters of Ramirez beach carrying an offering for the African sea goddess Yemanja, in Montevideo, Uruguay. Worshippers visit the beach on Yemanja's feast day, bearing candles, flowers, honey and fruit to honor the deity.
A devotee wades into the waters of Ramirez beach as part of a ritual honoring the African sea goddess Yemanja, in Montevideo, Uruguay. Worshippers visit the beach on Yemanja's feast day, bearing candles, flowers, honey and fruit to honor the deity.AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico
Devotees touch a statue of Yemanja as they participate in a ritual honoring the African sea goddess Yemanja at Ramirez Beach in Montevideo, Uruguay. Worshippers visit the beach on Yemanja's feast day, bearing candles, flowers, honey and fruit to honor the deity.