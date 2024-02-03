International

Yemanja Devotees Across Rio de Janeiro And Uruguay Honor Sea Goddess With Offerings And Prayers

Devotees in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Montevideo, Uruguay, gather annually to honor Yemanja, the African sea goddess. From flower offerings in Rio's Arpoador Beach to candle-lit rituals in Ramirez Beach, worshippers pay homage to this revered deity with reverence and tradition.