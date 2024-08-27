International

Y Chromosome Is Shrinking But Males Are Not: Study Hints At New Era Of Sex Determination | Explained

While the shrinking of the Y chromosome raises concerns regarding the process of evolution, a study has stated that this may pave the way for a new era of sex determination.

y chromosomes shrinking study
Y Chromosome Is Shrinking But Males Are Not: Study Hints At New Era Of Sex Determination | Photo: istock
info_icon

The Y Chromosome, which determines the sex f human and other mammal babies, is slowly shrinking and may disappear in male species in a few million years.

While the shrinking of the Y chromosome raises concerns regarding the process of evolution, a study has stated that this may pave the way for a new era of sex determination.

In most mammals, including human beings, male species typically have one X and one Y chromosome, whereas female species have both X chromosomes.

The Y Chromosome is responsible for the development of male reproductive tissues as it carries the SRY gene. The SRY gene in turn triggers SOX9, a gene crucial for male determination across all vertebrates and is essential for male development.  

Y Chromosome May Go Extinct

Based on a study published in the 'Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences' in 2022, the Y chromosome has lost 97 percent of its gene content and is now less than one-third the size of the X chromosome.

The two year old study magically found its way to the top of Google trends in August 2024.

As per Jennifer Graves, a distinguished Professor of Genetics and Vice Chancellor's Fellow, has stated that the Y chromosome in human males is shrinking. As per Graves, the human Y chromosome has lost 1393 of its original 1438 genes, and if it continues to reduce at this rate, it will lose the last 45 in another 10 to 11 million years.

Paving The Way For A New Era

However, despite the rapid shrinking of the Y chromosome, the study published in 'Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences' reveals that all hope is not lost.

In 2022, scientists and researchers from Hokkaido University in Japan have stated that spiny rats, which lost their Y chromosome genes years ago, have evolved to develop a new sex-determining gene.

As per the study, most Y chromosome genes in spiny rats had relocated to other chromosomes. However, the researchers, led by Asator Kuroiwa, could not locate the SRY gene or any other potential replacement.

Despite no detection of SRY, the researchers found a small duplication near the SOX9 gene on chromosome 3 in spiny rats. This duplication was present in all males, not females.

With this, the duplication contains the switch with activates the SOX9 gene in a similar manner to its response to SRY, meaning that the gene can operate without the Y chromosome.

A similar observation was made in a 2008 study on mole voles or the " Transcaucasian mole vole". Based on the study, the Transcaucasian mole vole have no SRY gene or Y chromosomes. Both the sexes - amle and female have a set of XO chromosomes.

Hence, with the evolution in spiny rats and mole voles, the study shows that mammals can evolve different sex-determining mechanisms even if the Y chromosome is gone.

Human Reproduction In Danger?

The 2022 study goes on to point out that the loss in the Y chromosome continues to pose an evolutionary concern. However, there may just be a chance that the human males also evolve to create another sex-determining gene which will continue the reproduction of male offspring.

However, scientists have also cautioned that such evolutionary changes could also led to the formation of a completely new species due to the emergence of various sex-determining systems.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Selector Luke Wright Backs Jonny Bairstow To Bounce Back
  2. Shakib Al Hasan To Continue Playing For Bangladesh Until Proven Guilty In Murder Case
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Olly Stone Set To Make First Test Appearance Since 2021
  4. Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Hopes India Will Break Final Barrier
  5. Jay Shah Takes Helm As ICC's Independent Chairman
Football News
  1. Atalanta Sign Rui Patricio, Juan Musso Joins Atletico On Loan
  2. Mikel Merino Makes Arsenal Switch From Real Sociedad
  3. Wojciech Szczesny Announces Retirement Following Juventus Exit
  4. UEFA Champions League New Format Explained: More Teams, More Games, More Prize Money
  5. Mohun Bagan SG Vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2nd Semi-Final Highlights: MBSG Complete Comeback To Book Finals Spot On Penalties
Tennis News
  1. Who Are 'Tsitsidosa'? Lovebirds In US Open 2024 Mixed Doubles Line-Up
  2. US Open, Day 1 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Advances; Thiem Bows Out Of Grand Slams - In Pics
  3. US Open, Day 1 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Progress; Stephens Knocked Out - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Eases To First-Round Win Against Priscilla Hon
  5. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Shakes Off 'Ups And Downs' To Progress At Flushing Meadows
Hockey News
  1. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  2. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  3. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  4. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  5. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi HC Passes Order Against ‘Deceptively Similar’ Product As Boroline, Declares It ‘Well-known Trademark’
  2. Maratha Activist Jarange Warns Govt, Issues Sep 30 Deadline For Resolution Of Farmers’ Issues
  3. 'All Because Of Politics': BRS K Kavitha Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After 5 Months | WATCH
  4. Delhi: Money Generated From Excise ‘Scam’ Was Spent As Per Kejriwal’s Wishes In Goa, CBI Tells Court
  5. No 'Miya-Muslims' In Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'I Will Take Sides' Remark Sparks Uproar
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. Are Ultraprocessed Foods Really Bad? Know These Things Before Discarding Them
  2. iPhone 16 Is Coming Soon ── What We Know About Apple Event 2024
  3. Traveling With Friends? Here’s How To Make It Amazing
  4. Are You Reading Food Labels Right? Here’s What You Need To Know
  5. You’ll Never Guess Why McDonald’s Stopped Serving Breakfast All Day
World News
  1. Are Ultraprocessed Foods Really Bad? Know These Things Before Discarding Them
  2. A Syrian Journalist Who Reports For Int'l Agencies Is Arrested By Turkish-backed Authorities
  3. iPhone 16 Is Coming Soon ── What We Know About Apple Event 2024
  4. Israel Rescues 52-Year-Old Qaid Farhan Alkadi From Gaza, 110 Hostages Remain In Hamas Captivity
  5. Russia-France Ties Hit 'All Time Low' After Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's Arrest, Says Foreign Minister
Latest Stories
  1. Malayalam Cinema MeToo Row: Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President, Entire Governing Body Dissolved
  2. When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift
  3. Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Demands Mamata's Polygraph Test; Calls For 12-Hr Strike In Bengal
  4. AMMA Dispersed: Me Too Storm Shakes The Fortress of Malayalam Cinema
  5. Kolkata Rape Case Highlights: Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan, CBI Seeks Polygraph Test For Police ASI
  6. Daily Horoscope, August 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day