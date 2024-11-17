Xi Jinping Lays Out 4 'Red Lines' To Assure Smooth Transition To Trump 2.0 | Biden-Xi Meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden met on the sidelines of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Peru on Saturday. Both leaders discussed a range of critical issues, including Taiwan, nuclear weapons, trade disputes, and military tensions in the South China Sea. This was the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders in seven months, and while both sides expressed a desire for continued dialogue, differences remained on several fronts.