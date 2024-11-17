International

Xi Jinping Lays Out 4 'Red Lines' To Assure Smooth Transition To Trump 2.0 | Biden-Xi Meeting

The Chinese president warned that the US must not cross the ‘four red lines’ to ensure stable ties between the two countries.

xi-biden meeting APEC Summit peru
US President Joe Biden meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on G-20 Summit sidelines Photo: File Image
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden met on the sidelines of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Peru on Saturday. Both leaders discussed a range of critical issues, including Taiwan, nuclear weapons, trade disputes, and military tensions in the South China Sea. This was the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders in seven months, and while both sides expressed a desire for continued dialogue, differences remained on several fronts.

Xi, while assuring a smooth transition to a Trump-led government, clearly outlined China’s “four red lines,” to Biden emphasizing that the four key issues must not be challenged by the US: Taiwan, democracy, human rights, and China's right to development. These issues, according to Jinping, form the bedrock of China’s foreign policy and are non-negotiable. 

“Taiwan, democracy and human rights, pathways and systems, and development interests are China's four red lines that must not be challenged,” Xi said, underlining Beijing's unyielding stance.

‘US should not intervene in Taiwan matter’

The Taiwan issue remains one of the most contentious areas of US-China relations. According to a report by CNBCTV18,  Biden criticized China’s military provocations near Taiwan, calling them “destabilizing.” However, Xi criticized Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's activities and maintained that Taiwan’s independence agenda threatened regional stability and emphasized China’s right to assert control over the island. 

China considers Taiwan a part of its territory and has repeatedly warned against any attempts at Taiwanese independence while the US, although does not recognize Taipei diplomatically, continues to back Taiwan with military support and has been the self-ruled island's main security backer.

ALSO READ| US Appoints A New Representative To Taiwan As The Self-Governing Island Faces China's Intimidation

Xi warned Biden that supporting Taiwan’s sovereignty or engaging in any actions that challenge China’s territorial claims would escalate tensions.  “The separatist actions of 'Taiwan independence' are incompatible with peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” AFP quoted Jinping.

In addition to Taiwan, Xi urged the US to refrain from intervening in territorial disputes in the South China Sea, an area where Beijing has been increasingly assertive. “The US should not interfere in bilateral disputes... or support actions that provoke instability in the region,” AFP mentions Jinping’s caution as per a local media report.

Nuclear weapons and AI cooperation

While the Taiwan issue dominated much of the discussion, both leaders also found common ground on several global challenges, particularly nuclear weapons and artificial intelligence. The two leaders agreed that decisions about nuclear weapons must remain under human control, reflecting shared concerns over the dangers of automated warfare. This marks a significant acknowledgment of the need for strategic stability between the two nuclear powers.

AI was also a key point of discussion, especially in its potential military applications. Both sides expressed awareness of the risks associated with AI in warfare, though it remains unclear whether their dialogue will lead to concrete agreements on regulation or collaboration in this rapidly developing field.

US-China trade relations

Trade disputes continue to strain the relationship between the two powers. Xi reiterated China’s opposition to US tariffs on Chinese goods and restrictions on American investment in key sectors like semiconductors and AI technology. 

Biden, on the other hand, defended these measures, arguing that they were necessary to safeguard US national security.

Despite these differences, Xi stressed that a stable and healthy bilateral relationship was crucial for both nations and for global stability. “China’s goal of a stable, healthy, and sustainable China-US relationship remains unchanged,” Xi said.

ALSO READ|China Irked by US Congressional Delegation's Meeting With Dalai Lama

‘Stable US-China relationship is critical’

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office in January, Xi expressed a willingness to engage with the incoming administration. Despite the tumultuous trade war during Trump’s first term, Xi conveyed that China is ready to maintain open communication with the new US leadership. “China is ready to work with the new US administration to maintain communication, expand cooperation, and manage differences,” Xi said according to AFP.

During the meeting, both leaders acknowledged the possibility of setbacks in the bilateral relationship but emphasized the importance of cooperation. “Major country competition should not be the underlying logic of the times,” Xi said urging against a “small yard, high fences” approach. He further emphasized that “a stable China-US relationship is critical” to both nations and the world.

Xi announced that China would host the next APEC summit in 2026. According to AFP, China’s agency Xinhua reported those talks would aim to “unite Asia-Pacific countries to champion open economic and trade cooperation while rejecting protectionist and confrontational trade tactics.”

