International

'With Fascism, There Are No Rights': Protests In Argentina Against Austerity Measures | In Pics

Demonstrators have taken to streets in Argentina demanding more funding for public universities and to protest against austerity measures proposed by President Javier Milei. Posters read in Spanish "With fascism, there are no rights," center, and "Why so much fear to educate the people?," right, and "Defending the university is defending the country," left.