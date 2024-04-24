'With Fascism, There Are No Rights': Protests In Argentina Against Austerity Measures | In Pics

Police guard the Casa Rosada presidential palace during a march by demonstrators demanding more funding for public universities and to protest against austerity measures proposed by President Javier Milei, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
A protester sits atop a subway entrance during a march demanding more funding for public universities and protest against austerity measures proposed by President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Students protest for more public university funding and against austerity measures proposed by President Javier Milei, featured on the sign, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The posters read in Spanish "With fascism, there are no rights," center, and "Why so much fear to educate the people?," right, and "Defending the university is defending the country," left.
Students march to Congress to demand more funding for public universities and against austerity measures proposed by President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
People march to demand more funding for public universities and against austerity measures proposed by President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
A resident watches demonstrators march to demand more funding for public universities and protest against austerity measures proposed by President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
People march to demand more funding for public universities and protest against austerity measures proposed by President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
A student holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Without science there's no future" during a march for more funding for public universities and against austerity measures proposed by President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Demonstrators march to the Casa Rosada presidential palace demanding more funding for public universities and to protest against austerity measures proposed by President Javier Milei, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Demonstrators march to the Casa Rosada presidential palace demanding more funding for public universities and to protest against austerity measures proposed by President Javier Milei, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.