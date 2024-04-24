International

'With Fascism, There Are No Rights': Protests In Argentina Against Austerity Measures | In Pics

Demonstrators have taken to streets in Argentina demanding more funding for public universities and to protest against austerity measures proposed by President Javier Milei. Posters read in Spanish "With fascism, there are no rights," center, and "Why so much fear to educate the people?," right, and "Defending the university is defending the country," left.

Protest In Argentina | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd

Police guard the Casa Rosada presidential palace during a march by demonstrators demanding more funding for public universities and to protest against austerity measures proposed by President Javier Milei, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Protest In Argentina | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd

A protester sits atop a subway entrance during a march demanding more funding for public universities and protest against austerity measures proposed by President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Protest In Argentina | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Students protest for more public university funding and against austerity measures proposed by President Javier Milei, featured on the sign, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The posters read in Spanish "With fascism, there are no rights," center, and "Why so much fear to educate the people?," right, and "Defending the university is defending the country," left.

Protest In Argentina | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd

Students march to Congress to demand more funding for public universities and against austerity measures proposed by President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Protest In Argentina | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd

People march to demand more funding for public universities and against austerity measures proposed by President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Protest In Argentina | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd

A resident watches demonstrators march to demand more funding for public universities and protest against austerity measures proposed by President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Protest In Argentina | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

People march to demand more funding for public universities and protest against austerity measures proposed by President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Protest In Argentina | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

A student holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Without science there's no future" during a march for more funding for public universities and against austerity measures proposed by President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Protest In Argentina | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Demonstrators march to the Casa Rosada presidential palace demanding more funding for public universities and to protest against austerity measures proposed by President Javier Milei, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Protest In Argentina | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

