What Is Hong Kong’s New Draconian Security Law Article 23?

What are the offences included in the new law? What are their punishments?

The new law allows the government to erode future challenges to its rule, by punishing treason and insurrection with strict forms of punishment up to life imprisonment. It focuses on five types of crimes: treason, insurrection, sabotage that endangers national security, external interference in Hong Kong’s affairs, and espionage and theft of state secrets. The punishment for treason, insurrection and sabotage that endangers national security is life sentence in jail, while those found to be guilty of espionage and sabotage – including cyber attacks – can be imprisoned for up to 20 years.