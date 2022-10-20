Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Watch: Giant Dome Collapses As Jami Mosque In Indonesia Catches Massive Fire; No Casualty Reported

The giant dome of the Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque caught fire on Thursday
Updated: 20 Oct 2022 11:23 am

The giant dome of the Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque in Indonesia's North Jakarta collapsed on after catching fire while renovation works were underway.

Visuals of the incident show the point when the giant dome collapsed after being engulfed in a blaze. Video footage showed flames and smoke billowing from the mosque's dome just before it collapsed.

However, as per media reports, officials have said that there were no casualties.

The cause of the incident is being investigated and police said four workers of the contractor company tasked with renovating the mosque have been interrogated.

According to Indonesian media, irefighters were alerted shortly after 3 pm (local time), with at least 10 fire engines being dispatched to the scene.

