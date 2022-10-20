Watch: Giant Dome Collapses As Jami Mosque In Indonesia Catches Massive Fire; No Casualty Reported

The giant dome of the Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque in Indonesia's North Jakarta collapsed on after catching fire while renovation works were underway.

Visuals of the incident show the point when the giant dome collapsed after being engulfed in a blaze. Video footage showed flames and smoke billowing from the mosque's dome just before it collapsed.

BREAKING: The dome of the Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque in Koja, Indonesia has collapsed after being engulfed in flames during renovations.



The cause of the incident is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/rsLxxAGPlv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 19, 2022

However, as per media reports, officials have said that there were no casualties.

The mosque is located at the building complex belonging to the Jakarta Islamic Centre, a think-tank on Islamic studies and development.

The cause of the incident is being investigated and police said four workers of the contractor company tasked with renovating the mosque have been interrogated.

According to Indonesian media, irefighters were alerted shortly after 3 pm (local time), with at least 10 fire engines being dispatched to the scene.