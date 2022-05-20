Friday, May 20, 2022
War In Ukraine To Add 47 Million People More To Global Hunger Crisis, Warns United Nations

World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley Beasley told at a UN Security Council meeting Thursday that 49 million people in 43 countries are already 'knocking on famine's door.'

UN World Food Programme Chief David Beasley AP

Updated: 20 May 2022 7:52 am

The UN food chief is warning that the war in Ukraine has created “an unprecedented crisis” of escalating food prices that has sparked protests.

World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley said growing hunger will add at least 47 million people to the 276 million “marching to starvation” before Russia's invasion of its smaller neighbour.

Beasley told at a UN Security Council meeting Thursday that 49 million people in 43 countries are already “knocking on famine's door.”

He stressed that conflict, the impact of climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic were already affecting food security but the war in Ukraine, which grows enough food for 400 million people, now has “the longest bread lines in the world.”

He said leaders must help open Ukraine's ports and increase food production.

