Viral Video: Pakistan Woman's Attire With Arabic Prints Sparks Mob Outcry; Police Intervene

In another video explaining what happened, the woman police officer said, "The woman had gone shopping with her husband. She was wearing a kurta with some words on it. When some people saw it, they asked her to take it off and that created confusion…"

The woman was brought into a police station, where several religious scholars confirmed that the text on her dress was Arabic calligraphy, not verses from the Quran. The dress had the word "Halwa" printed in Arabic letters on it, meaning sweet in Arabic.

Also Read | From Saffron To Dhoti, The Emperor's New Clothes

The lady also apologised for the incident. In the video shared online, the woman was heard saying, “I had bought the kurta as it had a good design. Did not think people would think in this way."

"I did not have any intention of insulting the Quran. I apologise for the incident,” she added.

Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan. Some people have been lynched even before their cases go on trial.