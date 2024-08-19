United States

Zion Williamson's Weight Loss Sparks Fan Reaction: What To Expect From The Leaner Pelicans Star Ahead Of 2024 NBA Season

Zion Williamson’s dramatic weight loss has captured the attention of NBA fans as he gears up for the 2024 season. With a leaner physique evident in recent photos, all eyes are on how this transformation will impact his performance on the court for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Zion Williamson
NBA fans might see a leaner Zion Williamson on the court this season, based on recent social media photos. In pictures from his free basketball camp in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Williamson appeared noticeably slimmer, though the angle of the shots might have influenced this perception.

While some fans have expressed concern that his reduced size could impact the power that made him a standout at Duke and the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, other photos and videos from the camp suggest otherwise. Williamson has reportedly stated that he currently weighs 281 pounds, down from his Duke weight of 285, and aims to reach 272 pounds by the start of the NBA regular season.

The 6-foot-6 star of the New Orleans Pelicans was listed at 284 pounds last season, but many felt he was carrying excess weight and was out of shape, especially after his performance in the NBA in-season tournament. Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal from TNT, along with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, were notably critical of Williamson's weight and conditioning during New Orleans' 133–89 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Motivated by this public criticism, Williamson reportedly shed over 25 pounds, as noted by the New Orleans Times-Picayune. He then played a career-high 70 games, averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists for the season.

While his point and rebound averages may have been lower, staying healthy was a significant milestone for the fifth-year forward, who missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury and played fewer than 30 games in two other seasons.

"That was definitely a big moment for me," Williamson told reporter Christian Clark regarding the public criticism. “I didn’t look at anybody else. I looked at myself. I’ll take full blame for that."

The Pelicans' 2024-25 season kicks off on October 23 with a home game against the Chicago Bulls, and training camp begins on October 1 at Belmont University in Nashville.

Video: Ayesha Curry Seen In Tears During Confrontation With Paris Police While Holding Newborn Son | Here's What Happened

