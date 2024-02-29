Wildfires Ravage Texas And Oklahoma, Prompting Evacuations

Wildfires surged through Texas and Oklahoma early Wednesday, prompting evacuations and forcing the closure of a facility that disassembles nuclear weapons.

In response to the escalating crisis, Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a disaster for 60 counties on Tuesday, mobilizing state resources to assist local firefighters and urging residents to avoid activities that could spark additional blazes.

The largest inferno, the Smokehouse Creek fire, ravaged the Texas Panhandle, scorching over 300,000 acres since igniting on Monday. Fueled by fierce winds and parched conditions, the fire remained unchecked as of early Wednesday.

"High temperatures and windy conditions are expected to continue, increasing the potential for these wildfires to grow larger and more dangerous," warned Governor Abbott in a statement.