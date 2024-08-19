Why August 2024's Super Blue Moon Is So Rare And When To See The Next One

What Is A Supermoon?

A Supermoon happens when the moon is at its closest point to Earth, known as perigee, during its full moon phase. This means it looks bigger and brighter than usual. The term "Supermoon" was introduced by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979. NASA explains that because the moon’s orbit around Earth is not a perfect circle, its distance from Earth varies. Supermoons occur three to four times a year, but they only make up about 25% of all full moons.