United States

Why August 2024's Super Blue Moon Is So Rare And When To See The Next One

August 2024's full moon is a special event, combining a Supermoon, a Blue Moon, and the Sturgeon Moon.

Blue moon August 2024
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

Tonight’s full moon is not just a regular celestial event—it’s a rare combination of three fascinating phenomena: the Supermoon, the Blue Moon, and the Sturgeon Moon. Let’s break down what makes this August 19th full moon so special.

What Is A Supermoon?

A Supermoon happens when the moon is at its closest point to Earth, known as perigee, during its full moon phase. This means it looks bigger and brighter than usual. The term "Supermoon" was introduced by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979. NASA explains that because the moon’s orbit around Earth is not a perfect circle, its distance from Earth varies. Supermoons occur three to four times a year, but they only make up about 25% of all full moons.

What About The Blue Moon?

The term "Blue Moon" has two meanings: monthly and seasonal. August's full moon is a seasonal Blue Moon, which is rare. Typically, there are three full moons in each astronomical season (from solstice to equinox or vice versa). When there are four, the third one is called a Blue Moon. The next seasonal Blue Moon won’t appear until May 2027.

Monthly Blue Moons, which happen roughly every 2-3 years, refer to the second full moon in a single calendar month. While Blue Moons are uncommon, a Supermoon that is also a Blue Moon is even rarer, with occurrences ranging from every 10 to 20 years. The next pairing of a Supermoon and Blue Moon will occur in January and March 2037.

The Sturgeon Moon

The name "Sturgeon Moon" comes from Native American tribes who used lunar names to track seasonal changes. August’s full moon was named after the large sturgeon fish found in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain, which were most easily caught during this time of year. Other names for August’s full moon include the Black Cherries Moon, Corn Moon, and Mountain Shadows Moon. Unfortunately, sturgeon populations have declined due to overfishing and habitat loss.

Will The Moon Actually Appear Blue?

Despite the name, the moon won’t turn blue tonight. When you see images of a blue moon, the blue color is usually added through filters or photo editing. Real blue moons are incredibly rare and usually result from specific atmospheric conditions, such as volcanic ash. The term "Blue Moon" has been in use since at least 1528, but naturally occurring blue moons are few and far between.

What’s Happening In The Night Sky?

If you’re keen on stargazing this month, here are some highlights:

August 11: The Perseid meteor shower peaked but continues into September. Look for meteors after the moon sets around 11:30 p.m. local time.

August 19: Watch the full moon.

August 20: The moon will move past Saturn, rising in the east and traveling west throughout the night.

August 27: A crescent moon will join Mars and Jupiter before sunrise for a spectacular trio in the eastern sky.

All Month: The Lagoon Nebula is visible with binoculars or a telescope in the constellation Sagittarius, near "The Teapot" star pattern.

Enjoy tonight's full moon—whether you’re a seasoned stargazer or just curious about the cosmos, this August full moon is a celestial event not to be missed!

null - null
Super Blue Moon On August 19 - Is It Blue? When To Watch?

BY Trisha Majumder

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Should Have Played Duleep Trophy: Sunil Gavaskar
  2. Australia Vs India Series: Pat Cummins 'Drawing On' Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh In Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  3. Women's T20 WC 2024: 'Might Be Wrong' Playing In Bangladesh Amid Protest-Violence, Says Alyssa Healy
  4. West Indies To Rest Andre Russell And Jason Holder For South Africa T20 Series
  5. Buchi Babu Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: Remaining Rounds, schedule, When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Luka Modric Selected In Croatia's 24-Man Squad
  2. 'Time To Say Goodbye': Switzerland Goalkeeper Yann Sommer Bows Out
  3. India 1-0 Bhutan, SAFF Under-20 Championship Group B: IND Win Campaign Opener In Nepal
  4. Liverpool's Diogo Jota Confident Of Thriving In Central Striker Role Under Arne Slot
  5. Switzerland Goalkeeper Yann Sommer Bids Farewell to National Team After 94 Impressive Caps
Tennis News
  1. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  2. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  3. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
  4. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Proud Of Overcoming 'Difficult Moment' Against Alexander Zverev To Reach Final
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Reaches Final; Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek Defeated By Aryna Sabalenka
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'No Ifs And Buts': BJP Ally Chirag Paswan Opposes Modi Govt’s UPSC Lateral Entry Move
  2. In Photos: Raksha Bandhan Celebrated Across India
  3. PM Modi To Visit Ukraine On August 23, Says MEA
  4. J&K Statehood, Article 370 Restoration Among 12 Guarantees In NC Manifesto For Assembly Polls
  5. Kerala Govt Urges Banks To Write Off Loans Of Wayanad Landslide Victims
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Antarctica’s Melting Ice Is Lifting the Land. Could It Slow Rising Seas?
  2. Fridgescaping Explained: The TikTok Trend That’s Making Fridges Fabulous
  3. Blake Lively Slammed For Using Transphobic Slur In Resurfaced Interviews. Fans Outraged
  4. Kamala Harris' Nomination, Special Appearance From Obamas & More | What To Expect At DNC 2024 Chicago
  5. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
World News
  1. Antarctica’s Melting Ice Is Lifting the Land. Could It Slow Rising Seas?
  2. Fridgescaping Explained: The TikTok Trend That’s Making Fridges Fabulous
  3. Blake Lively Slammed For Using Transphobic Slur In Resurfaced Interviews. Fans Outraged
  4. Russia-Ukraine War Latest: Families With Children Told To Flee Pokrovsk
  5. Kamala Harris' Nomination, Special Appearance From Obamas & More | What To Expect At DNC 2024 Chicago
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Guv Bose Calls Emergency Meet After Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Heartfelt Plea’
  2. Delhi Doctors To Offer OPD Services Outside Health Ministry As Strike Continues
  3. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC; Doctor's Parents Slam Mamata Banerjee For 'Doing Nothing' | Top Points
  5. As PM Modi Pitches ‘Secular’ Civil Code, Where Does The UCC Debate Stand? 
  6. Union Minister Manjhi Welcomes Champai Soren Into ‘NDA Family’, Calls Him ‘Tiger’ Amid Party Switch Buzz
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign