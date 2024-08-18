Super Blue Moon On August 19 - Is It Blue? When To Watch?

Trisha Majumder
The full Moon will occur on Monday, August 19, 2024, at 2:26 PM EDT, and will look full from Sunday morning until early Wednesday morning. In India, the full Moon will be formed at 11:56 PM IST on Tuesday.
The Moon orbits Earth in an elongated path, reaching its closest point (perigee) and farthest point (apogee) each month. When a full Moon coincides with its closest approach, it is known as a "supermoon," appearing larger and brighter in the sky.
A blue moon occurs when there are two full moons in a single calendar month because the Moon’s 29.5-day cycle is just shorter than the average calendar month. This results in a second full moon if the first one falls at the beginning of the month. This rare event happens every two to three years.
No, "blue moon" refers to having two full moons in a single month, not the colour. However, on rare occasions, the Moon can actually appear blue due to tiny particles like smoke or dust scattering red wavelengths of light. But, this effect is different from the blue moon term.
No, blue moons and supermoons don’t always coincide. A “supermoon” occurs when a full Moon is near perigee and happens 3-4 times a year, while a “blue moon” is rarer, happening about 3% of the time. Super blue moons occur irregularly, averaging about every 10 years.
For the best view of the supermoon, choose a spot with low air pollution and a clear horizon, ideally away from city lights. The supermoon will be visible soon after rising in the southeast and east. While visible to the naked eye, a telescope or binoculars can reveal more details. Check the local weather to avoid cloud cover.
The next super blue moons will occur as a pair in January and March 2037.
In 2024, there will be three more supermoons. The closest full moon will be the Hunter's Moon on October 17, while the Harvest Moon will be on September 17.