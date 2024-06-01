Why Are Distributors Not Buying Trump’s Biopic Film Even After Receiving Great Reviews At Cannes?

Adding to the controversy, Trump’s campaign chief spokesperson, Steven Cheung, said that they are preparing legal action against the film. Cheung condemned the film, saying, “This garbage is pure fiction that sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked. As with the illegal Biden trials, this is election interference by Hollywood elites, who know that President Trump will retake the White House and beat their candidate of choice because nothing they have done has worked. This ‘film’ is pure malicious defamation, should not see the light of day, and doesn’t even deserve a place in the straight-to-DVD section of a bargain bin at a soon-to-be-closed discount movie store; it belongs in a dumpster fire.”