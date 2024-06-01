United States

Whitney Museum And MTA Collaborate To Bring Vibrant Artworks To NYC Subway Stations

The Whitney Museum of American Art is partnering with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to showcase vinyl installations of artworks by former and current Biennial artists at three subway stations in NYC.

Subway artwork installation by Whitney Photo: X
The Whitney Museum of American Art is here to make your summer subway rides more vibrant and cool with its large-scale artworks to some of the station around NYC.

The Whitney is celebrating its Biennial, in collaboration with the MTA to display vinyl installations of artworks by both former and current Biennial artists including Roy Lichtenstein, Jane Dickson, Dawoud Bey, Alex Katz, and Eamon Ore-Giron, on the facades of former retail spaces at three subway station platforms: West Fourth Street, Jay Street, and Fordham Road.

BY Outlook International Desk

For a better experience, the Whitney has created a digital map showcasing the history of the Biennial, which dates back to 1932. The map features "then and now" photos from the 1930s to the present day, including a comparison of Biennial artist Jane Dickson’s 1983 work “Dobbs Hats” with current scenes in Times Square.

George C. Ault, “Hudson Street” (northwest view of Hudson and Gansevoort Streets). This work is in the Whitney’s collection and is currently on view on the seventh floor; Francis Criss, “Astor Place” (south-facing view of E 9th St and Lafayette Street). This work is in the Whitney’s collection; David Morrison, “Union Square” (northeast view of 14th St and Broadway); John Cunning, “Sunset, New York Bay”(southwest view from 110 Columbia Heights, Brooklyn); Kenneth Frazier, “The Leviathan Goes to Sea”(southwest view from Broadway and Exchange Place) ; Edward Laning, “Fourteenth Street” (east-facing view of 14th St at Sixth Avenue). This work is in the Whitney’s collection; and Biennial artist Jane Dickson, “Dobbs Hats” (8th Ave between 42nd and 43rd, SW view) this work is in the Whitney’s collection are other Biennial artists included in the digital map.

The MTA and the Whitney will be hosting art projects throughout summer beginning June 1. Starting at Union Square station, the artworks will be installed in various subway stations and other cultural institutions nearby public transportation. Whitney educators will walk people through a project inspired by artist Ruth Asawa (who was in three Whitney Biennials) to decorate Whitney tote bags with fruits and vegetables from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until the supplies last.

Other dates include: June 29 at the New York Botanical Gardens (an institution accessible by subway and Metro-North that inspired Whitney Biennial artist Joseph Stella); July 27 at the New York Transit Museum; and later this summer (TBA) at the Hudson Yards subway station

