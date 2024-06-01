Whitney Museum And MTA Collaborate To Bring Vibrant Artworks To NYC Subway Stations

George C. Ault, “Hudson Street” (northwest view of Hudson and Gansevoort Streets). This work is in the Whitney’s collection and is currently on view on the seventh floor; Francis Criss, “Astor Place” (south-facing view of E 9th St and Lafayette Street). This work is in the Whitney’s collection; David Morrison, “Union Square” (northeast view of 14th St and Broadway); John Cunning, “Sunset, New York Bay”(southwest view from 110 Columbia Heights, Brooklyn); Kenneth Frazier, “The Leviathan Goes to Sea”(southwest view from Broadway and Exchange Place) ; Edward Laning, “Fourteenth Street” (east-facing view of 14th St at Sixth Avenue). This work is in the Whitney’s collection; and Biennial artist Jane Dickson, “Dobbs Hats” (8th Ave between 42nd and 43rd, SW view) this work is in the Whitney’s collection are other Biennial artists included in the digital map.