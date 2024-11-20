United States

US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary

McMahon led the Small Business Administration during Trump's initial term from 2017 to 2019 and twice ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for the US Senate in Connecticut.

Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon
Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon Photo: AP
President-elect Donald Trump is nominating the billionaire professional wrestling mogul Linda McMahon to be secretary of the Education Department, tasked with overseeing an agency Trump has promised to dismantle.

McMahon served on the Connecticut Board of Education for a year starting in 2009 and has spent years on the board of trustees for Sacred Heart University in Connecticut. She's seen as a relative unknown in education circles, though she has expressed support for charter schools and school choice.

