United States

US Elections And Its Deep-Rooted History Of Racism And Sexism

For Kamala Harris, one of the leading candidates for the presidential elections, it is a two-pronged challenge of race and gender

Kamala Harris, US Elections
Supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris react to her speaking during a campaign rally at West Allis Central High School on July 23, 2024 in West Allis, Wisconsin. Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

Joe Biden, the incumbent president of the United States, made a historic decision to retract his name from the presidential race against Republican Donald Trump, becoming the first president to bow out of a re-election bid since Lyndon Johnson in 1968. His decision, expressed through a sombre statement while he recovered from Covid-19 at his Miami beach house, has been dubbed by many as an act of selflessness. With Biden out, the Democrats have paved the way for yet another landmark moment as Kamala Harris now joins the race to the White House.

In more than two centuries of American democracy, voters have only ever elected one Black president, Barack Obama, and never a woman. Harris’s nomination –  that too, against Donald Trump – will not be just any gamble for the Democrats. As a Black and South Asian woman, she now has the task of breaking through the hardest ceiling in US politics. 

Racism in US elections

America has a history of racial discrimination, mob lynchings and police killings. Studies even showed that one of the strongest determining factors in Trump’s election in 2016 and 2020 was not voters’ economic fears or their commitment to individual freedom – it was the supporters’ racial resentment, despite years of the civil rights movement to abolish legalised racial segregation, discrimination, and disenfranchisement in the country. It is rooted in the centuries of slavery, Jim Crow laws and other systematic prejudices against the Black people.

Even in 2008, when Barack Obama became the nation’s first Black president, a moment that was widely celebrated, the racial resentment among White Americans increased who found it hard to swallow on a day-to-day basis.

President Joe Biden - X
From Presidential Victory To Re-Election Withdrawal: A Look At Joe Biden's Journey

BY Outlook International Desk

Since the universal suffrage movement, the United States has certainly made progress in expanding and protecting the rights for African Americans, as well as of women. However, the entrenched inequality continues to corrupt American democracy and preserve racial barriers.

In the 2012 elections, the voter turnout among Black citizens exceeded that of white citizens for the first time in American history. However, this was quickly followed by two upsetting US Supreme Court rulings – Shelby County v. Holder (2013) and Husted v. A. Philip Randolph Institute (2018) – that overturned voting rights protections and threatened to undo decades of progress toward equal rights for all.

Women in US elections

For women, the suffrage movement started many years ago but more than a century after the 19th Amendment was ratified, giving women the right to vote, many believe the country has not gone far enough in giving equal opportunities to women. 

Victoria Woodhull, a leader of the women’s suffrage movement in the US, was the first-ever woman candidate to run for the presidential race in 1872. However, to date, the country has not seen a single woman president. It was in 2016, that Hillary Clinton became the first woman to secure the backing of a major political party in the presidential race.

However, on joining the race, she frequently faced sexist remarks by political opponents, media presenters and other stakeholders. Some gendered criticisms included that her voice was either too loud or annoying; that she always “looked so angry” and that she should wear colours “to look more cheerful”.

Will race and gender be an issue this time?

For Kamala Harris, one of the leading candidates for the presidential elections, it is a two-pronged challenge of race and gender. Soon after Biden endorsed Harris to run for president, some Republican members and Trump allies began to cast the vice president, who is a former district attorney, attorney general and senator, as a “DEI” hire. DEI stands for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives to promote the representation and participation of different groups of individuals. “Intellectually, just really kind of the bottom of the barrel,” Wyoming Rep. Harriet Hageman said in a TV interview. “I think she was a DEI hire. And I think that that's what we're seeing and I just don't think that they have anybody else.”

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati - Getty Images
From Droupadi Murmu To Mayawati And Kamala Harris, Women In Politics Face Scrutiny Over Their Personal Lives

BY Zaina Azhar Sayeda

There was an online explosion of misogynistic and sexist narratives about Harris, including conspiracies and previously debunked falsehoods. Some social media posts repeated suggestions that Harris "slept her way to the top" in American politics, while doctored pictures of Harris appearing to pose with Jeffrey Epstein were also doing rounds. The disinformation also involved false transphobic narratives suggesting Harris managed to ascend politically because she was ‘secretly a man’. Another old video went viral of JD Vance – Trump’s VP candidate – calling Harris a “childless cat lady”.

In fact, at a rally in Michigan on Saturday, Trump himself indulged in sexism as he piled on Harris for the way she laughs. "I call her Laughing Kamala," Trump said. "You ever watch her laugh? She's crazy."

Though the narratives are widely coming from Trump supporters, Congress Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, a Biden supporter recently said on Instagram, "If you think that there is consensus among the people who want Joe Biden to leave that they will support Kamala - Vice President Harris - you would be mistaken."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs Malaysia Live Score, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: Do Or Die For BAN-W As They Face Winless MAL-W
  2. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ollie Pope Backs England To Make 600 In A Day Ahead Of Final Series Showdown
  3. Timing Not Right For England Coaching Role, Says Former Captain Eoin Morgan
  4. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Leaves It On ICC To Convince India To Travel To Pakistan
  5. England Vs West Indies, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Match
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics Games 2024: New Zealand Football Team Report Canada For Flying Drone Over Training
  2. Serie A Transfer News: Bologna Sign Thijs Dallinga From Toulouse As Joshua Zirkzee Replacement
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Alvaro Morata, Rodri Charged For Gibraltar Chant During Spain's Trophy Celebration
  4. La Liga: New Boss Hansi Flick Wants More Direct Approach From FC Barcelona
  5. English Premier League: Mohammed Salah Among Arne Slot's Liverpool Squad Ahead Of US Tour
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: IMD Predicts 'Exceptionally Heavy Rainfall Over Gujarat Today; Assam Flood Situation Improves
  2. Delhi: UPSC Aspirant Electrocuted After Touching Iron Gate On Waterlogged Street; BJP Slams AAP
  3. Waterlogging In Delhi After Rains
  4. Maratha Quota Stir: Manoj Jarange Suspends Indefinite Fast Over Maratha Quota Issue
  5. SC To Examine 'Right To Be Forgotten' Of Accused After Acquittal In Criminal Case
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 24 July: Ali Fazal Joins Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Raj & DK’s New Series ‘Rakht Brahmand’
  2. Akshay Kumar Opens Up About His Back To Back Box Office Flops: You Have To Learn To See The Silver Lining
  3. 'Kill': Lakshya-Raghav Juyal Starrer Releases On OTT But Everyone Can't Watch It; Here's Why
  4. Ali Fazal Set To Star Opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Raj & DK's 'Rakht Brahmand'
  5. Ajith Kumar And 'KGF' Director Prasanth Neel In Talks To Collaborate On Two Films? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. US Elections And Its Deep-Rooted History Of Racism And Sexism
  2. Watch: Yellowstone Eruption At Biscuit Basin Blows Debris Into The Sky, Boardwalk Destroyed
  3. Jimmy Carter Is ALIVE! Carter Family, Doctors Reject Fake Reports Of Death That Go Viral On X
  4. Sam Altman Gave $1,000 A Month For Three Years. Here’s What The Study Found
  5. 10 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time!
World News
  1. US Elections And Its Deep-Rooted History Of Racism And Sexism
  2. Watch: Yellowstone Eruption At Biscuit Basin Blows Debris Into The Sky, Boardwalk Destroyed
  3. France: 25-Year-Old Woman Gang-raped In Paris; Seeks Help At Kebab Shop | On Cam
  4. Nepal: Pilot Survives, All 18 Onboard Dead After Saurya Airlines Plane Crashes At Kathmandu's Tribhuvan Int'l Airport
  5. Netanyahu In US: Massive Protest Welcomes Israel PM; His Key Congress Address Today | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is Dhinidhi Desinghu? The Youngest Indian At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. Did You Know? Aamir Khan Threw A Party After 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Failed At The Box Office For THIS Reason
  3. Gold Prices Today: Check 22, 24-Carat Gold Rate Day After Custom Duty Cut
  4. 'Aghast' Over Budget 2024, 4 CMs To Boycott NITI Aayog's July 27 Meet To Be Chaired By PM Modi
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Crawls To Rs 36.85 Crores
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Texas Super Kings Beat Seattle Orcas In MLC; Paris Olympics Football Event To Kick Off
  7. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 24 July: Ali Fazal Joins Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Raj & DK’s New Series ‘Rakht Brahmand’
  8. Weather News LIVE: IMD Predicts 'Exceptionally Heavy Rainfall Over Gujarat Today; Assam Flood Situation Improves