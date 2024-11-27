Trump's Cabinet Picks: From Brash To Sober And Raring To Go

The litmus test for Trump is loyalty. The president elect is ready to overlook many faults if a person has proved his loyalty to him, especially those who had backed him publicly on court cases and his claims of a stolen election on television and public forums. Most of his list of candidates have personally stood up and backed Trump at a time when he most needed support. Matt Gaetz was Trump's first choice simply because he echoed Trump’s views that the Justice department has been weaponised by Joe Biden and the Democrats. He travelled to New York to be with Trump when he was convicted of falsifying records to cover a payment made to buy a porn star’s silence. Gaetz had to finally bow out when it was evident that some of Republican moderates in the Senate were unwilling to endorse him because of his sexual escapades with girls as young as 17 years. For Trump, these are minor vices and was part of the macho man he so admired. Trump’s own legal problems makes him much more tolerant towards others facing legal scrutiny.