United States

Trump Hush Money Trial LIVE Updates: Keith Davidson Testimony Resumes, No Immediate Ruling On Gag Order Violation

Former President Donald Trump is facing charges for paying hush money to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. Today, Judge Merchan will hear another gag order violation allegation made by the prosecution against Trump.

O
Outlook International Desk
2 May 2024
2 May 2024
Former President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media at Manhattan criminal court in New York, on Thursday, May 2, 2024. AP
Introduction

A quick recap:

On Tuesday, Donald Trump was held in contempt of court and fined $9,000 for repeatedly violating a gag order.

Despite prosecutors alleging 10 violations, the judge found nine, underscoring Trump's defiance of trial procedure.

Also, Jury heard two more witnesses. Witness Keith Davidson revealed a lot about the case.

Check what happened on Day 9 here.

Advertisement

Cohen Ranted To Davidson About Trump In A Phone Conversation One Month After The 2016 Election

During a phone conversation approximately a month after the 2016 election, Cohen vented his frustrations to Davidson, expressing disbelief that he wasn't being invited to Washington D.C. and lamenting the lack of reimbursement for the $130,000 payment.

"Jesus Christ, can you believe I’m not going to Washington?" Cohen exclaimed during the call on December 9, 2016.

Davidson recounted the peculiar setting of his Christmas shopping in California, describing a store adorned with an "Alice in Wonderland"-type theme, complete with oversized rabbits and a "Cat in the Hat" on the ceiling.

Cohen continued his tirade, claiming, "I’ve saved that guy’s ass so many times, you don’t even know," while expressing frustration that Trump hadn't repaid the $130,000.

Advertisement

On Election Night, Davidson Messaged The National Enquirer Editor "What Have We Done?"

On election night, as the realization dawned that Trump would secure victory, Davidson messaged then-National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard with a poignant query: "What have we done?" Howard's response, "oh my god," echoed the gravity of the moment.

During his testimony on Thursday, Davidson shed light on the exchange, describing it as a form of gallows humor amidst the unfolding events. He recounted the atmosphere of surprise and anticipation as election results trickled in, with Trump leading in the polls. Davidson acknowledged the tacit understanding that their actions may have inadvertently supported Trump's presidential campaign.

Trump And Cohen Were "Very Upset" On WSJ Article, Davidson Testifies

Davidson testified that Trump and Cohen were "very upset" when the article exposing the McDougal arrangement was published in The Wall Street Journal. The article was published just 4 days before the 2016 presidential election.

“He was very upset that the article had been published,” Davidson said of Cohen. “He wanted to know who the source of the article was, why someone would be the source of this type of article, he was upset by the timing. He stated his boss was very upset and he threatened to sue Karen McDougal.”

Advertisement

Jurors See The Stormy Daniels Settlement Agreement

As Davidson resumed his testimony on Thursday, the jury was presented with the confidential settlement agreement he brokered for Stormy Daniels. Dated October 28, 2016, the agreement outlined a $130,000 payment from Michael Cohen to Daniels in exchange for her silence regarding her alleged sexual encounter with Trump a decade earlier.

While the document used pseudonyms "Peggy Peterson" and "David Dennison" for Daniels and Trump respectively, it also contained a side letter revealing their true identities. "It is understood and agreed that the true name and identity of the person referred to as 'DAVID DENNISON' in the Settlement Agreement is Donald Trump," the document stated, with Trump's name handwritten in.

The side letter specified that only Davidson and Cohen were authorized to possess copies of the document, designating it as "ATTORNEY'S EYES ONLY." Davidson explained that this precaution was taken due to the sensitive nature of the deal.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates
  2. 'Barsatein' Co-Stars Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Are Reportedly In A 'Serious' Relationship, To Get Engaged Soon
  3. Google Layoffs: Company Fires 200 'Core' Team Employees
  4. 'The 8 Show' Trailer Review: Ryu Jun-yeol And Seven Others Are In An Endless Loop Of Greed In An Irresistible, Brutal Game
  5. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  6. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  7. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  8. Sports News LIVE: Heartbreak For India In Uber Cup QFs; Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar Face The Media