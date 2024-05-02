Trump Hush Money Trial LIVE Updates: Keith Davidson Testimony Resumes, No Immediate Ruling On Gag Order Violation

A quick recap:
On Tuesday, Donald Trump was held in contempt of court and fined $9,000 for repeatedly violating a gag order.
Despite prosecutors alleging 10 violations, the judge found nine, underscoring Trump's defiance of trial procedure.
Also, Jury heard two more witnesses. Witness Keith Davidson revealed a lot about the case.
Check what happened on Day 9 here.
Cohen Ranted To Davidson About Trump In A Phone Conversation One Month After The 2016 Election
During a phone conversation approximately a month after the 2016 election, Cohen vented his frustrations to Davidson, expressing disbelief that he wasn't being invited to Washington D.C. and lamenting the lack of reimbursement for the $130,000 payment.
"Jesus Christ, can you believe I’m not going to Washington?" Cohen exclaimed during the call on December 9, 2016.
Davidson recounted the peculiar setting of his Christmas shopping in California, describing a store adorned with an "Alice in Wonderland"-type theme, complete with oversized rabbits and a "Cat in the Hat" on the ceiling.
Cohen continued his tirade, claiming, "I’ve saved that guy’s ass so many times, you don’t even know," while expressing frustration that Trump hadn't repaid the $130,000.
On Election Night, Davidson Messaged The National Enquirer Editor "What Have We Done?"
On election night, as the realization dawned that Trump would secure victory, Davidson messaged then-National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard with a poignant query: "What have we done?" Howard's response, "oh my god," echoed the gravity of the moment.
During his testimony on Thursday, Davidson shed light on the exchange, describing it as a form of gallows humor amidst the unfolding events. He recounted the atmosphere of surprise and anticipation as election results trickled in, with Trump leading in the polls. Davidson acknowledged the tacit understanding that their actions may have inadvertently supported Trump's presidential campaign.
Trump And Cohen Were "Very Upset" On WSJ Article, Davidson Testifies
Davidson testified that Trump and Cohen were "very upset" when the article exposing the McDougal arrangement was published in The Wall Street Journal. The article was published just 4 days before the 2016 presidential election.
“He was very upset that the article had been published,” Davidson said of Cohen. “He wanted to know who the source of the article was, why someone would be the source of this type of article, he was upset by the timing. He stated his boss was very upset and he threatened to sue Karen McDougal.”
Jurors See The Stormy Daniels Settlement Agreement
As Davidson resumed his testimony on Thursday, the jury was presented with the confidential settlement agreement he brokered for Stormy Daniels. Dated October 28, 2016, the agreement outlined a $130,000 payment from Michael Cohen to Daniels in exchange for her silence regarding her alleged sexual encounter with Trump a decade earlier.
While the document used pseudonyms "Peggy Peterson" and "David Dennison" for Daniels and Trump respectively, it also contained a side letter revealing their true identities. "It is understood and agreed that the true name and identity of the person referred to as 'DAVID DENNISON' in the Settlement Agreement is Donald Trump," the document stated, with Trump's name handwritten in.
The side letter specified that only Davidson and Cohen were authorized to possess copies of the document, designating it as "ATTORNEY'S EYES ONLY." Davidson explained that this precaution was taken due to the sensitive nature of the deal.
No Immediate Ruling On Gag Order Violation
Judge Merchan did not rule any immediate decision on the four alleged gag order violations.
Witness Keith Davidson has resumed his testimony. Davidson is the lawyer who negotiated hush money deals for Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, has returned to the witness stand
Judge Merchan Grows Impatient As Defense Justifies Trump's Claim Of Jury Being"95% Democrats"
Judge Merchan was frustrated when Trump's defense lawyer, Blanche, tried to justify his comments about the jury being "95% Democrats" and the area being mostly Democrat. Trump believed the trial was a "political persecution" and the location in heavily Democratic Manhattan put him at a disadvantage.
Blanche argued that Trump did not violate the gag order and that the comment was a passing reference to the overall proceedings being unfair and political. Merchan asked if Blanche violated the gag order, but Blanche explained that the comment was not directed at any specific jurors.
Michael Cohen Should Not Be Protected By Gag Order, Defense Argues
Blanche argued against the gag order, contending that Cohen's social media activities, which criticize and mock Trump, demonstrate that he doesn't require protection from it.
He cited instances of Cohen's posts on platforms like TikTok that disparage the former president, including one featuring a fabricated image of Trump in an orange superhero costume.
Hearing On Gag Order Violation Begins
Trump's attorney, Todd Blanche, has been accused of violating a gag order by making comments outside the courtroom, where he often speaks to reporters. In one of these monologues, Trump attacked his former attorney, Michael Cohen, as a "liar." Prosecutors Conroy urged Judge Merchan to impose a $1,000 fine for each of the four alleged violations. The alleged violations occurred prior to Merchan ordering Trump to pay a $9,000 fine for nine previous gag order violations.
Attorney Todd Blanche defended Trump's statements by invoking a recent comment by President Joe Biden forecasting "stormy weather" for Trump. However, Judge Merchan stated that Trump was not barred from responding to his Democratic rival but was not allowed to refer to foreseeable witnesses in the trial.
Blanche argued that the saturation of media coverage has made it impossible for Trump to conduct interviews without being bombarded with questions about the trial. However, Judge Merchan dismissed this argument, stating that members of the news media are not defendants in this case and that he had no authority over the media.