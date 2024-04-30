A quick recap:
Last week, the prosecution concluded former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker's cross-examination. His testimony revealed the tabloid's secretive "catch-and-kill" strategy.
Jurors heard two more witnesses on Friday. Rhona Graff, longtime executive assistant, recounted an encounter with Stormy Daniels at Trump Tower, adding another layer to the case. And Gary Farro, a banker for Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen also shared many significant details.
Despite his efforts to focus on campaign issues like the economy, the unfolding legal proceedings continue to dominate headlines, presenting a significant distraction from his intended message.
Trump Supporters Gather Outside The Courtroom
Trump supporters gathered outside the criminal court, unfurling flags and hanging banners in their designated spot at Collect Pond Court, situated opposite the courthouse.
Supporters also cruised the streets adjacent to the courthouse in vehicles adorned with pro-Trump messages. One car carried a Trump mannequin in its rear seat. The turnout on Tuesday surpasses that of most days during the trial.