Prosecutors At Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Zero In On The Details

Prosecutors used Pecker, Trump's longtime friend, to detail a “catch and kill” arrangement in which he collected seamy stories about the candidate so the National Enquirer or Trump's associates could buy and bury the claims. Pecker described how he paid USD 180,000 to scoop up and sit on stories from a doorman and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. He didn't involve himself in the Daniels payout, he said. He testified for parts of four days.