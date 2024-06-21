Summer Solstice 2024: Your Guide To The Longest Day Of The Year

Origin of the Term: The term ‘summer solstice’ comes from the Latin words meaning “sun stands still.”

Biannual Occurrence: The solstice happens twice a year, once in each hemisphere.

Longest Day: In the Northern Hemisphere, the June solstice usually falls between June 20 and 22, marking the year's longest day.

Shortest Day: In the Southern Hemisphere, the December solstice, occurring between December 20 and 23, marks the shortest day of the year.

Sun’s Position: During the solstice, the sun is directly over the Tropic of Cancer at 23.5° north latitude, with the North Pole tilted closest to the sun.

Day Length Variation: In the Northern Hemisphere, the day length increases as one moves from the equator towards the North Pole.

Winter Solstice Effect: Conversely, during the winter solstice, the day length decreases as one moves from the equator towards the South Pole.

Ancient Monuments: Many ancient civilizations built monuments aligned with the solstices, such as Stonehenge in England and the Pyramids of Egypt.

Global Observation: This year, the solstice was globally observed on June 20 at 4:50 PM EDT and coincided with the 10th International Yoga Day.