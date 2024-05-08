Steve Albini, Iconic Musician And Producer, Dies At 61: Remembering A Legacy Of Alternative Music And DIY Ethos

Steve Albini, the renowned vocalist, guitarist, and producer known for his work on several highly regarded albums within the US alternative music scene, has passed away at the age of 61 due to a heart attack suffered at his recording studio. Confirmation of his death was provided by staff at his studio, Electrical Audio, to Pitchfork.
In addition to leading the bands Big Black, Rapeman, and Shellac, which all explored the edges of post-punk and art-rock, Albini also engineered albums for Nirvana, Pixies, PJ Harvey, and Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, among others. Renowned for his DIY and punk principles, he staunchly opposed streaming services and declined royalties for his production work with other artists.
Shellac had been gearing up to release their first album since 2014, titled "To All Trains," scheduled to release next week.