United States

Severe Storms Ravage Michigan, Threatening Millions Across Eastern US

Severe storms, including powerful tornadoes, tore through southwestern Michigan, causing widespread destruction and injuries.

Advertisement

AP
Emergency vehicles respond after a tornado damaged a FedEx facility in Portage, Mich. Photo: AP
info_icon

Powerful tornadoes and storms wreaked havoc across southwestern Michigan on Tuesday evening, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. The onslaught of severe weather destroyed homes and businesses, injured numerous residents, and plunged thousands into darkness as power lines were torn down.

In Pavilion Township, located in Kalamazoo County, at least a dozen individuals were injured at a mobile home park due to a tornado, as confirmed by a county official. In total, 15 to 20 people sustained minor injuries in the county, with several transported to hospitals for treatment, according to Andrew Alspach, the county’s emergency management spokesperson.

Advertisement

The neighbouring city of Portage bore the brunt of the storms, with a FedEx facility sustaining significant roof and structural damage. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported, although approximately 50 people were briefly trapped inside due to downed wires. Efforts to clear the area were underway, with authorities striving to ensure the safety of all affected.

Portage city officials issued a plea to residents, urging them to stay home and avoid venturing onto the hazardous roads, which had become gridlocked with traffic, impeding the efforts of first responders.

Meanwhile, in the Village of Centreville, located in St. Joseph County, multiple buildings, both residential and commercial, were decimated by another possible tornado. St. Joseph County Undersheriff Jason Bingaman described scenes of devastation, with roofs torn off and homes flattened.

Advertisement

Branch County, situated approximately 60 miles south of Kalamazoo, also faced significant damage, with at least seven homes destroyed according to Emergency Management Director Tim Miner. The city of Union City was placed under a rare tornado emergency as a massive and destructive tornado swept through the area.

The severe weather wasn't limited to Michigan alone; reports of tornadoes and hail the size of softballs emerged from various parts of the state. More than 34,000 homes and businesses were left without power in Michigan, while over 16,000 residents experienced power outages in Ohio.

Representative image - null
From El Niño To La Niña: What Lies Ahead For US Summer Weather?

BY Outlook International Desk

In response to the crisis, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for several affected counties, vowing to coordinate resources and support for those impacted.

As Michigan begins its recovery, millions across the Eastern United States brace themselves for further storms on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center warns of a significant severe storm threat, encompassing areas from Texas to Maine, with the potential for strong tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds.

The relentless onslaught of severe weather across the United States underscores the volatile nature of spring, traditionally known for its tumultuous storms and tornadoes. With a streak of 13 consecutive days of tornado reports and the peak tornado season in full swing, communities nationwide remain on high alert, prepared to weather the storm and rebuild in its aftermath.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J P Nadda, Amit Malviya Summoned By Bengaluru Police Over Social Media Post
  2. Tripura CM Urges Railway Min To Expedite Resumption Of Goods Train Services
  3. SC May Pass Order On Interim Bail To Kejriwal On May 10: Justice Sanjiv Khanna
  4. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: State Govt Says Only 0.1% Wildlife Cover Burning, SC Asks For Better Measures
  5. Coaching Class Owner Loses Rs 1.88 Crore To Stock Trading WhatsApp Group Scam
Entertainment News
  1. SS Rajamouli Reveals How He Promoted 'Baahubali' Despite Spending Zero Money On The Promotions
  2. Undying Love For Supernatural Stories Sustains TV Universe Of 'Dayans' & 'Chudails'
  3. Taylor Swift's Beau Travis Kelce Lands Maiden Big Role In Ryan Murphy’s ‘Grotesquerie’
  4. For Sanjeeda Shaikh, Playing Waheeda In 'Heeramandi' Was 'Challenging But Fun'
  5. Shraddha Arya To Not Quit 'Kundali Bhagya' After Four Year Leap? Here's What We Know
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rain Threatens Play Between Sunrisers Hyderabad And Lucknow Super Giants
  2. Coco Gauff Feels Olympic Medal Is 'Equal To Grand Slams', Gears Up For First Appearance
  3. World Olympic Qualifier Wrestling, India Preview: Last Shot At Paris For Aman, Deepak
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Ready For Champions League 2nd Leg SF Against Bayern
  5. NBA: Doncic Admits 'I've Got To Be Better' After Mavericks Go Down In Oklahoma
World News
  1. Dublin Gets A Window To NYC! "The Portal" Public Art Connects Cities In Real-Time
  2. Singapore’s Indian-Origin Former Minister's Corruption Trial Set For Aug-Sept
  3. Chinese Warships Have Been Docked In Cambodia For 5 Months, But Government Says It's Not Permanent
  4. Severe Storms Ravage Michigan, Threatening Millions Across Eastern US
  5. Dozens Still Missing After Monday's South Africa Building Collapse. 7 Confirmed Dead
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE: Karnataka Police Summons BJP Chief Nadda, Amit Malviya Over Social Media Post
  2. Who Is Sam Pitroda, Called 'American Uncle' By PM Modi Amid 'Racist' Remark Row
  3. Ignatius Jones Dies At 67: ‘Jimmy And The Boys’ Lead Vocalist Passes Away In Philippines
  4. Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked
  5. Weather Wrap: Delhi Logs Season's Hottest Day, Rain Fury Kills 7 In Hyderabad; Heatwave Alert In Kerala
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: A Look At Each Team's Chances
  7. Diljit Dosanjh Finally REACTS To Rapper Nseeb's 'You Are Not Punjab' Post
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Ready For Champions League 2nd Leg SF Against Bayern