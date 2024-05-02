United States

Rare Fish Population Is Coming Back To Life In Death Valley

Devils Hole pupfish, once on the brink of extinction, are now showing signs of recovery with nearly 200 spotted in recent spring counts, the highest in 25 years.

Devils Hole pupfish
The tiny, endangered population of Devils Hole pupfish has shown signs of resurgence after decades of decline. National Park Service biologists have reported a significant increase in numbers, marking a hopeful milestone for the conservation efforts surrounding this unique species.

Recent spring counts have revealed nearly 200 Devils Hole pupfish, marking the highest population seen in Death Valley National Park in a quarter of a century. This spike in numbers comes as a beacon of hope for scientists who have tirelessly worked to protect these rare creatures.

"It's exciting to see an increasing trend, especially in this highly variable population," remarked Senior Fish Biologist Michael Schwemm of the US Fish and Wildlife Service. "Increasing numbers allow the managing agencies to consider research that may not have been possible in the past."

The journey to this moment of celebration has been marked by challenges. In March 1999, biologists counted between 200 to 250 pupfish in the area. However, since then, the population dwindled to around 90 pupfish, with a low of 35 fish recorded in 2013. This decline sparked concerns among conservationists about the future of the species.

The Devils Hole pupfish, scientifically known as Cyprinodon diabolis, are small, silvery blue fish measuring about 0.9 inches in length. They inhabit a deep limestone cave in Nevada, primarily feeding on algae. Their unique habitat, located near Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Nye County, Nevada, is crucial for their survival.

The monitoring of these pupfish is a collaborative effort involving the US Fish and Wildlife Service, Nevada Department of Wildlife, and National Park Service staff. Their dedication to tracking and protecting the population has been instrumental in these recent positive developments.

Looking ahead, the National Park Service plans to continue monitoring the population by conducting another count in the fall. This ongoing surveillance will provide valuable insights into the trajectory of the Devils Hole pupfish population and inform further conservation strategies.

