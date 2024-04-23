NASA Reveals Depths Of Death Valley's Rare 'Lake Manly'

NASA has shared new insights into the enigmatic lake that transiently graced the arid expanse of Death Valley, North America's driest region. Situated in southeastern California, approximately two hours west of Las Vegas, Death Valley witnessed an extraordinary phenomenon as ample rainfall birthed a lake of remarkable proportions.
Termed "Lake Manly" in homage to the historical presence of water bodies in the area, this ephemeral lake garnered considerable attention from locals and tourists alike. Nestled within the Badwater Basin, a depression plunging to 282 feet below sea level, the lake's emergence provided a rare spectacle. For a fleeting period, visitors even had the opportunity to kayak across its expansive waters, adding a surreal twist to the desert landscape.
However, the ephemeral nature of Lake Manly became apparent when the National Park Service, on March 4, announced the closure of boating activities due to diminishing water levels. Subsequent assessments by the park service on April 21 revealed that the lake had receded to mere inches in depth, mirroring its transient existence.
The latest revelation from NASA offers a deeper understanding of the lake's dynamics. Utilizing the U.S.-French Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite, NASA meticulously calculated the lake's depth and monitored its evolution from February to March. Their findings unveiled a fluctuation in water depths, ranging from approximately 3 feet to less than 1.5 feet over a span of six weeks.
NASA attributed the formation of Lake Manly to a series of California storms, which brought record-breaking rainfall to the region. Unlike conventional lakes, Lake Manly is characterized by its transience, shallow depths, and susceptibility to displacement by strong winds. Despite these unique traits, the lake provided an invaluable opportunity for scientific study, filling a crucial data gap in the absence of permanent monitoring instruments.
Remarkably, "Lake Manly" surpassed expectations by enduring longer than anticipated, owing to the sustained influx of rainfall from atmospheric river storms. Although boating activities are no longer viable, visitors can still revel in the serene reflections of the surrounding mountains. The National Park Service encourages patrons to tread carefully, avoiding muddy areas to preserve the pristine beauty of the landscape.
Lake Manly's appearance is not unprecedented in Death Valley, where a long history of intermittent lakes has shaped its distinctive topography. These transient water bodies, stretching back thousands of years, have sculpted the valley's scenic terraced shorelines, leaving an indelible mark on its geological heritage