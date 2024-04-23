NASA Reveals Depths Of Death Valley's Rare 'Lake Manly'

Termed "Lake Manly" in homage to the historical presence of water bodies in the area, this ephemeral lake garnered considerable attention from locals and tourists alike. Nestled within the Badwater Basin, a depression plunging to 282 feet below sea level, the lake's emergence provided a rare spectacle. For a fleeting period, visitors even had the opportunity to kayak across its expansive waters, adding a surreal twist to the desert landscape.