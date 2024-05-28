Rare Bob Dylan Painting From The 1960s Fetches Nearly $200K At Auction

Anne Margaret Daniel, an expert on Dylan, noted that Sandy was a mystical figure in Woodstock, known for her beauty and her skills in astrology. "Sandy was not only one of the most beautiful women in Woodstock at a time when there were many; she was a mystic, a channeler, a reader of stars, and maker of astrology charts for her friends," Daniel wrote. "Dylan gave Sandy a painting in exchange for the charts and readings she’d done for him."