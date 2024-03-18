Timothee Chalamet Slips Into Skin Of Lead Character For Bob Dylan Biopic

"It's such an amazing time in American culture, and the story of Bob's -- a young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years," Mangold, 60, told Collider last year. He further mentioned, quoted by ‘People’, “First being embraced into a family of folk music in New York and of course kind of outrunning him at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief.”