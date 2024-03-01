People Forced To Watch Helplessly As Texas' Largest Wildfire Engulfs Their Town In Devastation

As the largest wildfire in Texas history, dubbed the Smokehouse Creek fire, continues its rampage, residents of Stinnett, a small town with a population of around 1,600, are reeling from the devastation left in its wake.

Danny Phillips, a resident of Stinnett, described the heart-wrenching experience of watching his neighborhood succumb to flames from a few miles away. "We had to watch from a few miles away as our neighborhood burned," he said, his voice filled with emotion.

Returning evacuees on Thursday were met with scenes of horror: melted street signs, charred remains of vehicles, and homes reduced to piles of ash and rubble. The town's destruction serves as a grim reminder of the relentless force of nature, as firefighters battle against the odds to contain the blaze.