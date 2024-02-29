International

In Photos: Texas Wildfires

A fast-moving wildfire burned through the Texas Panhandle grew into the second-largest blaze in state history Wednesday, forcing evacuations and triggering power outages as firefighters struggled to contain the widening flames in Canadian, Texas.

February 29, 2024
February 29, 2024
       
Texas Wildfires | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

A vehicle rides northbound on Highway 83 near a charred area burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Canadian, Texas.

Texas Wildfires | Photo: AP/David Erickson
A telephone pole burns from the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Canadian, Texas.

Texas Wildfires | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
Damage to a property burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire is seen in Canadian, Texas.

Texas Wildfires | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
A charred field is seen behind the remains of a property burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Canadian, Texas.

Texas Wildfires | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
A helicopter carries a bucket as it flies over homes burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Canadian, Texas.

Texas Wildfires | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
Damage is seen to a home burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Canadian, Texas.

Texas Wildfires | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
Charred vehicles sit at an auto body shop after the property was burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Canadian, Texas.

Texas Wildfires | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
Charred vehicles sit at an auto body shop after the property was burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Canadian, Texas.

Texas Wildfires | Photo: AP/Sean Murphy
A burned car rests near the charred remains of a home outside of Canadian, Texas after a wildfire passed. A fast-moving wildfire burning through the Texas Panhandle grew into the second-largest blaze in state history Wednesday, forcing evacuations and triggering power outages as firefighters struggled to contain the widening flames.

Texas Wildfires | Photo: AP/David Erickson
A helicopter returns from dumping water on hotspots from the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Canadian, Texas.

