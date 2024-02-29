In Photos: Texas Wildfires

A vehicle rides northbound on Highway 83 near a charred area burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Canadian, Texas.
A telephone pole burns from the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Canadian, Texas.
Damage to a property burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire is seen in Canadian, Texas.
A charred field is seen behind the remains of a property burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Canadian, Texas.
A helicopter carries a bucket as it flies over homes burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Canadian, Texas.
Damage is seen to a home burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Canadian, Texas.
Charred vehicles sit at an auto body shop after the property was burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Canadian, Texas.
A burned car rests near the charred remains of a home outside of Canadian, Texas after a wildfire passed. A fast-moving wildfire burning through the Texas Panhandle grew into the second-largest blaze in state history Wednesday, forcing evacuations and triggering power outages as firefighters struggled to contain the widening flames.
A helicopter returns from dumping water on hotspots from the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Canadian, Texas.