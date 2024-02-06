Paris Votes To Triple Parking Fees For SUVs In Bold Climate Action Move

Residents were given the opportunity to vote on the implementation of a distinct parking fee for "heavy" and "polluting" vehicles. The proposal received the support of 54.55% of voters, despite a low turnout. Out of the over 1 million eligible voters, only slightly more than 78,000 participated in the vote.

According to the proposal, primarily targeting commuters who drive into the city from the outskirts, combustion or hybrid vehicles weighing 1.6 metric tons or heavier, as well as electric cars weighing 2 tons or more, will incur a parking fee of €18 ($19) per hour in central Paris, as opposed to the €6 ($6.40) fee for other vehicles.