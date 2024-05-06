United States

NYC On Alert After String Of Synagogue Bomb Threats. Were They "Swatting"?

New York City has received multiple bomb threats against synagogues. The NYPD confirmed the threats as unfounded, but investigations are ongoing to identify the perpetrators.

New York City witnessed a series of bomb threats against synagogues on Saturday, as confirmed by the New York City Police Department. While authorities declared the threats unfounded, investigations are underway to identify the perpetrators responsible for the scare.

Senator Schumer and Representative Jerry Nadler addressed the media on Sunday, disclosing their discussions with the FBI regarding the ongoing probe. Schumer emphasized the challenges of tracing such threats due to the perpetrators' ability to conceal their origins. However, he expressed confidence in the FBI's ability to track down those responsible for such malicious activities.

According to reports from CBS New York, the NYPD received multiple bomb threats targeting synagogues in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Among the locations targeted were Congregation Rodeph Sholom, Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, and Chabad of Midtown in Manhattan, along with Brooklyn Heights Synagogue in Brooklyn. Threatening emails claimed the presence of explosives inside or near the buildings.

Barbara Zakin, Executive Director of Congregation Rodeph Sholom, informed congregants that the NYPD conducted precautionary evacuations and searches of the threatened premises.

Apart from the synagogue threats, an email targeting the Brooklyn Museum threatened to detonate explosives at the Eastern Parkway/Brooklyn Museum subway station. While the MTA reported an unusual package outside the station, subway services remained unaffected.

Governor Kathy Hochul, responding to the incidents, assured the public of the threats' lack of credibility while condemning the spread of fear and antisemitism. The Manhattan Borough President labeled the pattern of threats as a hate crime and highlighted the increasing trend of "swatting" targeting Jewish institutions with false emergencies.

Schumer also discussed the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which offers funding for synagogues and houses of worship to enhance security measures. He underscored the psychological impact of evacuations and urged prompt application for the federal funding, emphasizing the importance of ensuring safety in places of worship.

