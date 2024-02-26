New York’s Famous Eurasian Eagle-Owl Flaco Died In Manhattan Collision

Flaco’s Story

On February 2, 2023, The Central Park Zoo found that Flaco escaped from his enclosure after someone vandalized the exhibit and cut its stainless steel mesh.

Flaco had frequently been seen in and near Central Park and other locations across Manhattan since then, according to the society. Its staff monitored him throughout the year and were prepared to recover him if he showed any sign of difficulty or distress, the WCS said.

The Eurasian eagle-owl ranks among the largest owls on Earth with an impressive wingspan of up to six feet,. Their weight can vary significantly, with individuals ranging from 3 to 9 pounds, and females generally outweighing the males. Sharing a common trait with most owls, they are nocturnal creatures, actively hunting at night and seeking rest during the day. In the wild, their average lifespan falls between 10 and 20 years, although they can potentially reach a remarkable 60 years when cared for in captivity.

The conservation society appreciated all the support and concern over the well-being of Flaco throughout the past year and the many people who contacted them with updates. “We especially appreciate the quick response by the staff of the Wild Bird Fund in their attempt to help Flaco”, they said.