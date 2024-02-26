What Is ALS? What Killed "Star Trek" & "Captain Marvel" Star Kenneth Mitchell At 49?

Kenneth Mitchell, the Canadian actor who is best known for his roles in the television series "Star Trek: Discovery" and the Marvel film "Captain Marvel," passed away on Saturday at the age of 49. He had been battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) for over five years.

Mitchell's family shared the news on his social media accounts, stating that he had lived with the debilitating neurological disease for more than five years. Despite his diagnosis in 2018, Mitchell's dedication to his craft never wavered. He continued to work, inspiring others with his resilience and leaving behind a legacy of diverse and memorable roles across film and television.