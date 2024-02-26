Bob Marley Biopic "One Love" Maintains Dominance At Box Office For Second Consecutive Week

The biographical film "Bob Marley: One Love" has once again secured the top spot at the box office, surpassing expectations for the second consecutive week.

Despite the debut of two new films and the underperformance of Sony's "Madame Web," the Paramount production continues to draw audiences, raking in $13.5 million during its second week in theaters.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, the biopic delves into the life of the iconic musician, focusing on the creation of his legendary 1977 album "Exodus" and his memorable concert in Jamaica. With a production budget of around $70 million, the film has already grossed nearly $72 million domestically in North America, exceeding its initial investment.

"Some of his greatest hits came out nearly 50 years ago, but his music still resonates through this film," remarked Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore, highlighting the enduring appeal of Marley's legacy.

"Bob Marley: One Love" outpaced its competitors, including "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training," which secured the second position with $11.5 million. Despite debuting with an impressive figure, the Japanese anime film premiered in significantly fewer locations compared to "One Love."

Following closely behind was "Ordinary Angels," a faith-based movie starring Hilary Swank, which earned $6.5 million, securing the third spot. Meanwhile, "Madame Web" continued to struggle, bringing in just $6 million in its second week and totaling a disappointing $35 million in gross earnings.

Universal's animated feature "Migration" rounded out the top five with $3 million, bringing its domestic total to $120 million after ten weekends in theaters. "Argylle" claimed the sixth position with $2.8 million, narrowly surpassing "Wonka," which garnered $2.5 million. The musical "Wonka," starring Timothée Chalamet, has accumulated over $214 million in its eleven weeks of release.

The newly debuted "Drive-Away Dolls" secured the eighth position with $2.4 million, preceding "The Beekeeper" and "The Chosen" season four, a Christian series centered on Jesus Christ, which earned $1.9 million and $1.7 million, respectively.

According to Dergarabedian, while this past week's box office performance was relatively slow, anticipation is high for the upcoming release of "Dune: Part Two," which is expected to shake up the rankings. As he aptly put it, "It's the calm before the sandstorm."

These figures, as reported by news agency AP represent estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at theaters across the United States and Canada, with final domestic numbers set to be released on Monday.

1. “Bob Marley: One Love,” $13.5 million.

2. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training,” $11.5 million.

3. “Ordinary Angels,” $6.5 million.

4. “Madame Web,” $6 million.

5. “Migration,” $3 million.

6. “Argylle,” $2.8 million.

7. “Wonka,” $2.5 million.

8. “Drive-Away Dolls,” $2.4 million.

9. “The Beekeeper,” $1.9 million.

10. “The Chosen,” Episodes 4-6, $1.7 million