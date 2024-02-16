New York City Mayor Files Lawsuit Against TikTok, YouTube, Facebook Over Mental Health Concerns

The lawsuit specifically targets Meta, Snap, ByteDance (the parent company of TikTok), and Google (owned by Alphabet), accusing them of intentionally designing and marketing their platforms to attract and addict young users, all while minimizing parental oversight.

According to the plaintiffs, these tech giants have violated several city laws related to public nuisance and gross negligence through their product design and marketing strategies. They argue that New York's school districts and various health and social services have suffered significant impacts due to children experiencing negative mental health consequences from their use of popular social media apps.

Mayor Adams stated, "Over the past decade, we have seen just how addictive and overwhelming the online world can be, exposing our children to a non-stop stream of harmful content and fueling our national youth mental health crisis." He emphasized that the lawsuit aims to hold these companies accountable and address the public health hazard posed by excessive social media use among young people.