United States

New Study Claims There Are Only 6 Continents

A new study suggests we might need to rethink the number of continents. Researchers argue that North America and Europe could be a single continent because their tectonic plates are still breaking apart

Earth
Representative Image Photo: Pexels
info_icon

A new study is stirring up debate in the world of geography. For years, we've learned that the seven continents are Africa, Antarctica, Asia, Oceania, Europe, North America, and South America. But a recent study published in Gondwana Research challenges this idea, proposing that there are actually only six continents.

Researchers from the University of Derby have been examining how the continents have shifted over time. They focused on the breakup of the tectonic plates that make up Europe and North America. According to Dr. Jordan Phethean, the lead author of the study, the traditional belief that these plates separated 52 million years ago might be incorrect.

Dr. Phethean told Earth.com that "the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates have not yet actually broken apart," as previously thought. Instead, these plates are still stretching and in the process of breaking apart. This means that North America and Europe might be considered a single continent rather than two separate ones.

The study paid special attention to Iceland, which is believed to have formed around 60 million years ago from the mid-Atlantic ridge. This ridge was thought to have created the island due to volcanic activity. However, the researchers now believe that Iceland and the Greenland-Iceland-Faroes Ridge (GIFR) contain fragments of both the European and North American plates, suggesting they are connected pieces.

To describe this finding, the scientists introduced the term "Rifted Oceanic Magmatic Plateau" (ROMP). If their theory is correct, it would imply that the tectonic plates of Europe and North America are still breaking apart, leading to a world with only six continents.

Dr. Phethean acknowledges that this idea is controversial but stands by his research. He admits, "It is controversial to suggest that the GIFR contains a large amount of continental crust within it and that the European and North American tectonic plates have perhaps not yet officially broken up."

Currently, the research is in its early stages, and the team plans to conduct more tests on Iceland’s volcanic rocks to find more evidence. If their findings are confirmed, it could mean a major change in how we think about the world's continents.

Study Finds Severe Autism Symptoms Can Be Reversed in Young Children - Pexels
Can Severe Autism Be Reversed? Groundbreaking Study Suggests It’s Possible In Young Children

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  3. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  4. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
  5. Pakistan Squad For Bangladesh Tests Revealed: No 'Major Surgery' - Check Who Is In, Who Is Out
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Impressed With 'Different' Gabriel Jesus After Bayer Leverkusen Thrashing
  2. Inter Milan 0-2 Al Ittihad: Diaby Double Downs Nerazzurri
  3. Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Rampant Gunners Hammer Bundesliga Champions
  4. Sturm Graz 2-2 PSG: Parisiens Held In First Game Without Mbappe
  5. Alejo Feliz Joins Espanyol On Loan From Tottenham
Tennis News
  1. World Number One Iga Swiatek Sure Of WTA Finals Berth
  2. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  3. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  5. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Spain Hockey Live Score, Bronze Play-Off: IND Seek Farewell Olympic Medal For PR Sreejesh
  2. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  4. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  5. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Parliament News | Aug 8 Highlights: Row Over Waqf Bill In LS, Centre Proposes Sending Bill To Parliamentary Panel
  2. Excise case: Delhi Court Extends Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till Aug 20
  3. Pune Zika Virus: Total 73 Cases So Far With 7 More Detected Today | Details
  4. Akhilesh Yadav's Caution To Speaker Over Waqf Bill Angers Amit Shah, Union Minister Says 'You're Not...'
  5. UP: Man Seen Kicking Crocodile Strolling On Bijnor's Streets, Netizens React | WATCH
Entertainment News
  1. Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 18' To Premiere In October? Here's What We Know
  2. Ranbir Kapoor's Deleted Cockpit Scene From 'Animal' Goes Viral, Fans Question Why Sandeep Reddy Vanga Omitted It
  3. Vikram Bhatt REVEALS Why He Never Worked With Aamir Khan After 'Ghulam'
  4. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
  5. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Nagarjuna Shares First Pics Of The Couple
US News
  1. Why This Texas School Is Banning Black Outfits—And The Backlash It's Facing
  2. Angelman Syndrome Explained: The Rare Condition Affecting Colin Farrell’s Son
  3. Designer Nails Are The Coolest Confidence Booster For Athletes At 2024 Paris Olympics
  4. McDonald's Launches New Collector’s Meal, Bringing Back The Fun Of Collectibles
  5. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
World News
  1. ‘Today Is A Day Of Pride’: Muhammad Yunus Returns To Bangladesh To Lead Interim Govt
  2. Flooding In Yemen Leaves 30 People Dead And Hundreds Displaced
  3. State Of Emergency Declared As Ukraine Launches Raid Into Russia’s Kursk Region
  4. 'She Will Return Once Democracy Is Restored', Says Sheikh Hasina's Son; Accuses ISI For Unrest In Bangladesh
  5. Why This Texas School Is Banning Black Outfits—And The Backlash It's Facing
Latest Stories
  1. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists
  2. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Nagarjuna Shares First Pics Of The Couple
  3. CBI Arrests Assistant Director Of ED In Delhi In Bribery Case
  4. 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
  5. Parliament News | Aug 8 Highlights: Row Over Waqf Bill In LS, Centre Proposes Sending Bill To Parliamentary Panel
  6. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Paris Olympics Day 13 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Retires; Aman Sehrawat Books Semifinal Berth