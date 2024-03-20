United States

National Cherry Blossoms Festival: Here Are Some Washington DC Cherry Blossoms Vintage Postcards

The National Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 begins in Washington D.C., symbolizing the arrival of spring. These vintage postcards showcase Washington's cherry blossom beauty over the years.

O
Outlook International Desk
March 20, 2024
March 20, 2024
       
Cherry Blossoms 2024 AP

National Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 in starting as Washington D.C. is blooming with beautiful and aesthetic cherry blossom trees signifying the Peak Bloom, arrival of spring in full swing. Here are some of the vintage cherry blossoms postcards depicting Washington's beauty throughout the years.

1/11
Cherry%20Blossoms%20Vintage%20Postcard
Cherry Blossoms Vintage Postcard Cherry Blossoms Watch
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

July 25, 1944. This was photographed from the location of the FDR Memorial, which would eventually be replaced with the MLK Memorial at the very right of the picture. The turret of the Post Office tower (now a hotel) is visible in the distance.

Advertisement

2/11
Cherry%20Blossoms%20Vintage%20Postcard
Cherry Blossoms Vintage Postcard Cherry Blossoms Watch
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

This photo is facing northeast toward the Washington Monument and was taken close to the intersection of the FDR and MLK memorials.

Advertisement

3/11
Cherry%20Blossoms%20Vintage%20Postcard
Cherry Blossoms Vintage Postcard Cherry Blossoms Watch
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

"D.C.'s Lincoln Memorial and Cherry Blossoms" Published in Washington, D.C. by B.S. Reynolds Co.The postcard predates the 1948 closure of the B.S. Reynolds Company.

4/11
Cherry%20Blossoms%20Vintage%20Postcard
Cherry Blossoms Vintage Postcard Cherry Blossoms Watch
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Postmarked July 1953, this photo captures the Cherry Blossoms and Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C., with a 2-cent stamp from DC to Muncie, Indiana. The photo shows cars, a statue, and buildings.

Advertisement

5/11
Cherry%20Blossoms%20Vintage%20Postcard
Cherry Blossoms Vintage Postcard Cherry Blossoms Watch
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

The Cherry Blossom Walk in Washington, D.C., near the FDR Memorial, features a section without the Jefferson Memorial, dating back to 1938.

Advertisement

6/11
Cherry%20Blossoms%20Vintage%20Postcard
Cherry Blossoms Vintage Postcard Cherry Blossoms Watch
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Photo of Bureau of Printing and Engraving in Washington, D.C., taken from vantage point near George Mason Memorial, showing cherry trees and pre-1940s construction, possibly by H.H. Rideout.

Advertisement

7/11
Cherry%20Blossoms%20Vintage%20Postcard
Cherry Blossoms Vintage Postcard Cherry Blossoms Watch
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

The photo, likely taken in the 1930s, features the Washington Monument and cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C., possibly taken by H.H. Rideout.

8/11
Cherry%20Blossoms%20Vintage%20Postcard
Cherry Blossoms Vintage Postcard Cherry Blossoms Watch
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Postmarked November 1929, "Cherry Blossom Time in Washington, D.C.", attributed to H.H. Rideout, features the Inlet Bridge, near George Mason Memorial, and Jefferson Memorial.

9/11
Cherry%20Blossoms%20Vintage%20Postcard
Cherry Blossoms Vintage Postcard Cherry Blossoms Watch
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Washington Monument, completed in 1885, towers over cherry blossoms in Washington DC. Captured by District News Co., Inc., the 55-ft. granite shaft is a memorial to the first president.

10/11
Cherry%20Blossoms%20Vintage%20Postcard
Cherry Blossoms Vintage Postcard Cherry Blossoms Watch
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Washington Monument, Washington, D.C., is the highest masonry work in the world, featuring a granite shaft, aluminum pyramid, and a 36-foot deep foundation.

11/11
Cherry%20Blossoms%20Vintage%20Postcard
Cherry Blossoms Vintage Postcard Cherry Blossoms Watch
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

The Washington Monument and Cherry Blossoms in Washington, D.C., depict a picturesque view of the famous cherry blossom trees surrounding the Tidal Basin.

Cherry Blossom Washington DC - X
National Cherry Blossom Festival: Origin, History & Culture Of Washington DC

BY Harshita Das

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement