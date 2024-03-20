National Cherry Blossoms Festival: Here Are Some Washington DC Cherry Blossoms Vintage Postcards

National Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 in starting as Washington D.C. is blooming with beautiful and aesthetic cherry blossom trees signifying the Peak Bloom, arrival of spring in full swing. Here are some of the vintage cherry blossoms postcards depicting Washington's beauty throughout the years.
July 25, 1944. This was photographed from the location of the FDR Memorial, which would eventually be replaced with the MLK Memorial at the very right of the picture. The turret of the Post Office tower (now a hotel) is visible in the distance.
This photo is facing northeast toward the Washington Monument and was taken close to the intersection of the FDR and MLK memorials.
"D.C.'s Lincoln Memorial and Cherry Blossoms" Published in Washington, D.C. by B.S. Reynolds Co.The postcard predates the 1948 closure of the B.S. Reynolds Company.
Postmarked July 1953, this photo captures the Cherry Blossoms and Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C., with a 2-cent stamp from DC to Muncie, Indiana. The photo shows cars, a statue, and buildings.
The Cherry Blossom Walk in Washington, D.C., near the FDR Memorial, features a section without the Jefferson Memorial, dating back to 1938.
Photo of Bureau of Printing and Engraving in Washington, D.C., taken from vantage point near George Mason Memorial, showing cherry trees and pre-1940s construction, possibly by H.H. Rideout.
The photo, likely taken in the 1930s, features the Washington Monument and cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C., possibly taken by H.H. Rideout.
Postmarked November 1929, "Cherry Blossom Time in Washington, D.C.", attributed to H.H. Rideout, features the Inlet Bridge, near George Mason Memorial, and Jefferson Memorial.
Washington Monument, completed in 1885, towers over cherry blossoms in Washington DC. Captured by District News Co., Inc., the 55-ft. granite shaft is a memorial to the first president.
Washington Monument, Washington, D.C., is the highest masonry work in the world, featuring a granite shaft, aluminum pyramid, and a 36-foot deep foundation.
The Washington Monument and Cherry Blossoms in Washington, D.C., depict a picturesque view of the famous cherry blossom trees surrounding the Tidal Basin.