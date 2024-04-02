Mosques In NYC Struggle To House And Feed An Influx Of Muslim Migrants This Ramzan

Imam Omar Niass, center, speaks with Senegalese Muslim migrants, Friday March 15, 2024, at Bronx's Masjid Ansaru-Deen mosque in New York. Imam Niass has transformed the basement prayer space of the mosque, formerly his home, into a refuge for hundreds of migrants from Africa seeking asylum in the United States. Photo: AP

Imam Omar Niass, center, speaks with Senegalese Muslim migrants, Friday March 15, 2024, at Bronx's Masjid Ansaru-Deen mosque in New York. Imam Niass has transformed the basement prayer space of the mosque, formerly his home, into a refuge for hundreds of migrants from Africa seeking asylum in the United States. Photo: AP