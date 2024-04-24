More than 1 In 4 Americans Over Age 50 See No Retirement In Sight

Released on Wednesday, the research unveiled by AARP underscores the challenges faced by many Americans as they approach retirement age. Shockingly, about 25 percent of respondents admitted to having no retirement savings whatsoever. The study, based on interviews with over 8,000 individuals in collaboration with the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, highlights the financial strains that prevent people from saving for their later years, with everyday expenses and housing costs being primary culprits.