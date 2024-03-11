Man Arrested For Pushing Girlfriend Onto Manhattan Subway Tracks, Resulting in Double Amputation

Valdez, who fled the scene following the harrowing ordeal, was eventually apprehended by authorities at approximately 8:30 p.m. He now faces charges of attempted murder and felony assault in connection with the incident.

This is not Valdez's first encounter with the law. Records indicate that he had previously served time in prison for assaulting a woman and her child. The 35-year-old suspect's last known address is listed as a homeless shelter in Downtown Brooklyn.