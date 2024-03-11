Man Arrested For Pushing Girlfriend Onto Manhattan Subway Tracks, Resulting in Double Amputation

Christian Valdez, 35, has been arrested by authorities after being suspected of pushing his 29-year-old girlfriend onto the tracks of a Manhattan subway station, resulting in a horrific incident that led to the victim losing both of her feet.
The distressing event unfolded at the Fulton Street station, where Valdez allegedly shoved his girlfriend onto the tracks as a southbound No. 3 train approached the platform around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to police sources. The couple had reportedly been engaged in a heated argument prior to the altercation escalating to this tragic conclusion.
Medics swiftly responded to the scene and transported the critically injured woman to Bellevue Hospital, where she underwent emergency medical treatment. Regrettably, both of her feet had to be amputated as a consequence of the impact from the train, as confirmed by Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) sources.
In the aftermath of the incident, subway services were significantly disrupted as law enforcement officers conducted their investigations. However, the MTA announced that normal service on the 3 trains between Manhattan and Brooklyn resumed following a temporary suspension.
Valdez, who fled the scene following the harrowing ordeal, was eventually apprehended by authorities at approximately 8:30 p.m. He now faces charges of attempted murder and felony assault in connection with the incident.
This is not Valdez's first encounter with the law. Records indicate that he had previously served time in prison for assaulting a woman and her child. The 35-year-old suspect's last known address is listed as a homeless shelter in Downtown Brooklyn.
The tragic incident occurred against the backdrop of heightened concerns about subway safety, prompting Gov. Kathy Hochul's deployment of National Guard soldiers and state troopers to patrol the transit system. Despite initial criticism, Hochul has remained steadfast in her commitment to enhancing safety measures in the subway, particularly in response to rising crime rates within the transit system.
As the investigation into the incident continues, Valdez awaits arraignment in Manhattan, where he will face the consequences of his alleged actions that have left a young woman severely injured and traumatized.